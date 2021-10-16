Juan 'Dimitry' Hernández, the Dominican gamer who triumphs in video games

Dominican Juan ‘Dimitry’ Hernández, winner of the rookie of the year award in the League of Legends Latin American League (LLA), assured that the ‘gamers’ of his country lack the confidence to succeed in the video game.

“Dominicans lack self-confidence to succeed as professionals in League of Legends. Most, and it is justified, are pessimistic because we live in a country where there is a lot of poverty and opportunities are They do not want to risk their future and prefer to study, “he told Efe this Saturday.

The jungle of 19 years considered another factor that slows down the arrival of Dominicans to the LLA, the maximum competition in the League of Legends region, is the lack of understanding of the parents.

“Many players who are very good and intended to be professionals, they stopped playing League of Legends because their parents did not agree, they did not see it as a real job, “he lamented.

Dimitry revealed that in his c aso, talked to his parents and explained that a good LLA player can win between 40. 000 and 50. 000 dollars per tournament and that if you sign for an American team the figure grows to 400. 000 dollars.

“From the moment I told you that, they stopped seeing it as a game and saw it as something similar to a sport like basketball, baseball or soccer, “he recalled.

The XTEN Esports player in the last Clausura 2021 of the LLA described the Dominican League of Legends ‘gamer’ as” disrespectful and with much ego “.

Hernández admitted that Riot Games, the creator of League of Legends, forgot about the Dominican Republic by leaving them without a second division like Mexico or Argentina has.

“The Dominican Republic would have been one of the main countries in exporting talent to the LLA had they had a league from the beginning. The players who had retired because they did not find a way to survive with the game, “he said.

It was from this year that Riot Games promoted the Tempest League, a second category in which they are Central American and Caribbean countries.

“With the Tempest we will see a lot more players. It is still a very low-level league compared to the rest because it is new and the others are three years old, but there is a lot of talent behind, “he celebrated.

Dimitry said that among his plans in 2022 are leaving XTEN, in which he did not feel comfortable, and signing for a higher quality team in the LLA or emigrating to the United States with a second division team.

“If I stay in the LLA, my goal is to be two-time champion and to be the best Latin player. I want to go to a World Cup and represent the region, “he concluded. EFE