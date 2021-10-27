Josimar y su Yambú debuts in the top 20 on the Billboard with “No me canso”

The salsa composer and performer Josimar y su Yambú, arrives with new music and presents his new song “No me canso”, which debuts at the top 20 of the tropical ranking Billboard.

“No me canso” is a song full of romanticism that characterizes Josimar’s music. It tells a story of a love that lives in nostalgia, where the memory of each moment lived only increases the desire to repeat those unforgettable moments.

The video that is already available on YouTube, is an audiovisual work under the direction of Yorkis Cabrera, where the artist is shown in distress at a bar counter, where he begins to tell his revealing sentimental story, while different couples sensually dance to the sticky rhythm.

With the musical production of Diego Gale, and the composition by Josimar himself, “No me canso” has a unique combination of emotions and rhythms, carrying in each verse a very special meaning for this artist who bets on quality and composition with lyrics that have a poetic and worked content.

Josimar is considered one of the most influential salseros in the Peruvian music industry, being just a young man from 13 years when he began as a singer in the Mang orchestra ú, in the year 2000. He currently has more than 21 years of musical career, diversifying as a singer-songwriter and music producer, consolidating today as “El Rey de la Salsa Perucha”.

In his Josimar has worked hand in hand with important stars of the music industry such as Isidro Infante, former conductor of the orchestra La Fania All Stars and Celia Cruz, and of his most popular songs is “Con la misma coin” which currently has more of 160 million views on YouTube.

“No me canso”, is the new of Josimar y su Yambú and is now available on all digital platforms at same as the official video that can be seen on the artist’s official YouTube channel.