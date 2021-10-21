Johnny Ventura and Johnny Pacheco: the tributes that Banreservas did not ignore on its 80th anniversary

In the distant October of 1941 the merengue de salon, a transformation from the rural to the big band of the city, dominated the dance of the capitaleños. Politics was under the command of the “boss”, the dictator Rafael Leónidas Trujillo. And six foreign banks dominated the business market.

Just on Friday 24 October 1941 that banking reality would change until the sun of today. At 11: 30 on the morning of that On this day, the members of Congress met in the Chamber of Deputies to listen to Trujillo’s message, at the time of depositing the draft bill for the creation of what would be the Reserve Bank of the Dominican Republic.

It is already 80 years since that socioeconomic event that marked the financial history of the country.

It is possible that Trujillo and legislators gathered at that time to toast the founding of Banreservas in a party with merengue, the rhythm that he sponsored, encouraged, encouraged and welcomed as his godfather. Since then, the merengue and Banreservas have been traveling together the roads of the Dominican Republic.

In a historical commemoration such as that of the 80 years of the foundation of the Dominican music bank, its authors and interpreters deserved that valuable presence, as they achieved it on Tuesday night at the Eduardo Brito National Theater in a gala-concert.

The Symphonic Orchestra Nacional, directed by José Antonio Molina, was the musical platform that joined the voices of Maridalia Hernández, Milly Quezada, Eddy Herrera, Raulín Rosendo and Jandy Ventura, who performed meringues, salsas and boleros created by Dominicans of several generations. They were joined by the participation of the Koribe Choir.

+ The themes

The chosen repertoire was also a sound walk through more than a century of Dominican music.

Two tributes to transcendent musical creators such as Johnny Pacheco and Johnny Ventura, deceased During this year 2021, the loudest applause was received.

Jandy Ventura who now takes on the challenge of maintaining his father’s musical legacy, he performed “If I am born again”, a composition by Huchi Lora, orchestrated by Eugenio Van Der Horst.

Jandy ended the gala singing “Merenguero hasta la tambora”, composed by Joseíto Mateo and popularized by Johnny Ventura, who died on 28 July.

The homage to the “El Caballo Mayor” took the biggest uproar of the night and put those present on their feet.

On the other hand, Raulín Rosendo led the tribute to Johnny Pacheco, who died on 15 February 2021 . Note the veteran Dominican sonero who made a good performance, gaining the confidence and applause of many who had not seen him on stage for a long time and even less before the demands, rigor and magnitude of singing under the chords of a symphony orchestra.

Nelly Josefina Flores widow Ventura, and María Elena widow Pacheco were witnesses of the recognitions.

+ Meringues of the time

The program included symphonic versions of recent meringues, such as “Para siempre”, written by Mártires de León, in the voice of Eddy Herrera; and “Only with you”, by Gustavo Márquez, and “To give you my life”, by Víctor Víctor, both in the voice of Milly Quezada.

Maridalia voiced the romantic “When I kiss you ”, By Juan Luis Guerra and a medley of meringues from his grandfather, Julio Alberto Hernández.

“ Por amor ”, the romantic classic created by Rafael Solano, brought together the four leading voices on stage . Perhaps one more rehearsal was needed here, but it is still a Dominican heritage that is already a second national anthem.

At night there were also stellar moments in which Molina took the baton and the orchestra supported him with traditional pieces from the Dominican songbook.

“Caña brava” was the oldest of all. This merengue symbolizes Dominican musical history.

“Caña brava” is registered in the name of Antonio Abreu, an outstanding accordionist and composer born in La Joya, Santiago, El 28 April 1883.

Other instrumentals de Molina and the orchestra were “Ella”, by Luis Rivera; “Amorosa”, by Salvador Sturla; “Yaya overture”, by José Antonio Molina, and the theme of the Super Orquesta San José de Papa Molina.

Personalities present. The gala The art was headed by the general manager of Banreservas, Samuel Pereyra, and members of the bank’s board of directors. “It is not by chance that the Banco de Reservas celebrates its anniversary with a concert, because Banreservas has always stood out for its permanent support for the arts and high manifestations of the human spirit,” said Pereyra.

The president of the Banreservas Volunteering, Noelia García de Pereyra, and the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Alfredo Pacheco, were also present. The master of ceremonies was Jatnna Tavárez.