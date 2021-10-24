Joel Souza, director of fateful film, is shown destroyed by the death of Halyna Hutchins

Joel Souza, director of the film “Rust”, was “destroyed” by the death of Halyna Hutchins, noting that she was an “incredibly talented” cinematographer. The filmmaker was also accidentally injured in the shoulder by actor Alec Baldwin, but he is already out of the hospital.

Souza, 48 years old, was behind the cinematographer Halyna Hutchins at the time of the accidental shooting.

“I am devastated by the loss of my friend and colleague Halyna. He was kind, vibrant, had incredible talent, fought for every inch and always pushed me to be better, “Souza said in a statement.

The filmmaker commented that he felt” humbled and grateful for the tokens of affection from the film community, the people of Santa Fe, and the hundreds of strangers who reached out. ”

Baldwin was shooting” Rust, “a” western “filmed in a ranch near Santa Fe, in New Mexico (southern United States).

The incident occurred on Thursday at the Bonanza Creek Ranch, a setting where many Hollywood productions often travel.

For the moment, the authorities rule out filing criminal charges and are interviewing the film crew in order to clarify the facts.

The company in charge of filming, in the that Baldwin acts as the protagonist and producer, issued a letter that said that the entire team is “devastated” by what happened and is committed to aunt to offer psychological help to all people related to the filming, which will be suspended indefinitely.