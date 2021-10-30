jhay-cortez-spice-up-his-concert-with-a-passionate-kiss-to-mia-khalifa

The Puerto Rican singer Jhay Cortez debuted this Friday at the great San Juan Coliseum with a concert that kept a devoted audience on their feet and that featured luxury guest artists such as Wisin and surprises such as a passionate kiss to Mia Khalifa.

On the first of the three nights of concerts on the island, part of his Timelezz Tour, the urban interpreter also took other well-known singers on stage such as Jay Wheeler, Ankhal, Mora and Arcángel.

Before the start of the show, in which his world hits “Fiel”, “Medusa”, “No Me Know” or “Como Se Siente” sounded, Cortez told the press that he was ” super happy and excited “to act for the first time at the Colosseum” after dreaming about it so much “.

” I’m here to break and give the show that everyone wants to see, to my island that I love so much “, said the singer, who pointed out that it was not expected to be able to perform” so soon “on the main stage of Puerto Rico or that there were going to be three functions.

Asked by Efe about the show, he explained that it is “an experience more than a concert, an audiovisual experience”, thus projecting “the same concept” as in the Timelezz album, released at the beginning of September.

During the concert, however, not only songs from his latest album were heard, since as the singer himself stressed he was “crazy to sing them all and excited to do that song tour”.

“Puerto Rico is an island that knows the (songs) that people don’t know,” said Cortez. And the public, who filled the Colosseum, agreed with him by singing most of the songs.

His appearance on stage was at the piano with his face covered with a red diver to the rhythm of “Dilema “, a theme that was followed by” Kobe “with a show of images of a burning basketball court and fire on the stage.

The public, who had already received him with shouts, was especially moved by “Christian Dior”, of which he sang all the lyrics standing.

And it was the turn of the collaborations. The first was the Puerto Rican singer, songwriter, dancer and record producer Jay Wheeler, with whom he shared “Curiosity.”

On a crane with which he turned on the sand to end up in another stage on the opposite side, Cortez joined Mora for the songs “512” and “Pégate” and later Ankhal with “Los bandoleros”.

When introducing his next guest, the Latin reggaeton and trap singer Arcángel, who later sang “El Pistolón” alone, Cortez acknowledged: “I am the product of artists like you.”

With the theme “En my room “, the influencer and former porn actress Mia Khalifa appeared on a bed on the scene, with whom in the end she merged in a passionate kiss.

After singing popular songs such as” Underwear ” and “How it feels”, Cortez gave way to rapper Wisin, whom he described as “a legend, one of the pillars.”

“Imaginaste remix” and “Fiel” were the songs chosen for sing together, asking for Wisin from the public I wanted him to turn on the flashlights of his cell phones.

Cortez closed his first night of concerts at the Colosseum with some of his best-known songs: “Medusa”, “Dry Law” and “Dakiti”, which He won several Billboard Latin Music Awards.

The artist, who has composed songs for Bad Bunny, Nicky Jam and Ozuna, among others, will take his show Timelezz Tour in the coming months to Mexico and Spain .