Jaime Viña returns to bet on romanticism and heartbreak

The Dominican singer Jaime Viñas premiered his new audiovisual, which accompanies his most recent single, “Quédatelo todo”, under the direction and post-production of Edil Méndez.

Production by Jaime himself Viñas, single with lyrics and music also his own and musical arrangement by José Alejandro Bordas, “Quédatelo todo” is a pop ballad with a fresh sound influenced by urban rhythms such as trap and drill.

“Quédatelo Everything is a song written in blood ink; I have wanted to risk with the sounds, the lyrics, the staging and I have bet that romantic or heartbreak songs can still have their space in music at this time, “said the singer-songwriter.

The single is available on digital platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes, Amazon and YouTube, among others, in addition to its official page www.jaimevinasoficial.com

About the video clip, the artist He added that “Stay it. Everything is from these songs that while you are listening to it you are already watching the movie with your eyes closed, and that is what we did.”