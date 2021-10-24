j-balvin-apologizes-for-the-video-of-“perra”-with-tokischa

The Colombian urban exponent J Balvin apologized to those who felt offended by the video “Perra”, in which he shares with the Dominican Tokischa and which generated a controversy over allegations that it offends women.

“I want to apologize to all the people who were offended, especially women and the black community,” J Balvin said this Sunday in a video posted on his Instagram stories.

The video generated a controversy in Colombia for being considered sexist, racist, sexist and misogynistic. Even J Balvin’s mother scolded her son, as well as the Colombian vice president, Martha Lucía Ramírez.

“As a form of response and obviously respect I downloaded the video eight days ago and seeing that they continued with the criticism and this whole situation that is why I am here giving face, talking about it, “he added in the audiovisual posted this Sunday.

J Balvin expressed that “mine has always been tolerance, love, integration, as I have also always liked to support new talents, in this case Tokischa, a woman who supports her people, her community and also empowers women.”

In addition to the apologies in general, in particular he did it with his mother, Alba Mery Balvin: “Mother also apologizes. Life keeps getting better every day.”