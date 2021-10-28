IOT IN LOGISTICS Market Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends : Cisco Sys Inc. ,KaaloT Tech LLC ,Honeywell International Inc.

In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market stakeholders. The growth of the IOT IN LOGISTICS market is mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are:

Cisco Sys Inc. (United States),KaaloT Tech LLC (United States),Honeywell International Inc. (United States),Novire Tech (India),Intel Corp (United States),Microsoft Corp (United States),SAP SE (Germany) ,International Business Machine (IBM) Corp. (United States),Google Inc. (United States),Amazon web services Inc. (United States),PTC Inc. (United States)

Scope of the Report of IOT IN LOGISTICS

The logistics industry is trying to form a completely digital, flexible, and connected supply chain which is optimized for e-commerce applications. With the deployment of advanced technology, digitalization has witnessed rising adoption across the transportation and logistics industryInternet of things (IOT) in logistics is integrated hardware that connects all smart devices such as sensors, vehicles, and equipment. It provides operational efficiency, fleet management, automated warehouse operations. IOT saves all the data which is generated by operations and logistic Industry. This data is later analyzed to improve safety, security, and productivity. IOT in logistics is a multibillion-dollar market. Further, the increase in cost pressure and the rise in demand for automation of processes is driving the Global IOT in LOGISTICS market.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Type (Hardware (RFID Tags, Beacon, Screen/Display), Software (Traffic, Fleet Management), Services (Support, Maintenance, Management, Installation and Integration services)), Application (Fleet, Warehouse, Freight, Yard/ Dock), End users (Aerospace & Defense, Retail, Food & Beverages, Automotive, Healthcare), Technology (Cellular Network Technologies (2G,3G, 4G), Short Range Technologies), Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor), Organisation Size (Small-Mid-Sized Organizations, Large Sized Organizations)

The IOT IN LOGISTICS Market report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, geography segment, end use/application segment and competitor segment and manufacturing technology. Then, the report explores the international major industry players in detail.

Market Trends:

Increase in Number of Internet Users Along With Rapid Popularity of Social Media

Rapid Digitization

Increase in the Adoption of Cloud-Based Deployment Models to Offer Quality Service to Customers

Market Drivers:

Increase in Demand for Smart Chain Operations

Innovative Business Models and Better Consumer Awareness

The Rise in the Number of Internet Users Along With the Rapid Popularity of Social Media

Economic Growth in Emerging Market

Challenges:

Obsolete Systems and Labor-Intensive Processes

Time and Attendance Ffraud by Contractors

Opportunities:

Increase in Production Efficiency and Reduction in Cost

Growth in E-commerce Industry

Role of IOT in Logistics by Tracking and Tracing the Products



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of IOT IN LOGISTICS Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the IOT IN LOGISTICS market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the IOT IN LOGISTICS Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the IOT IN LOGISTICS

Chapter 4: Presenting the IOT IN LOGISTICS Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the IOT IN LOGISTICS market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

