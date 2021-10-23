investigation-into-baldwin-shooting-focuses-on-gun-custody

The police investigation into the fatal shooting with a prop pistol fired by Alec Baldwin during a shoot focused on Saturday the specialist in charge of the weapon and the assistant director who delivered it to the American actor.

Ukrainian-born cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, was hit in the chest and died shortly after the incident in New Mexico on Thursday, while that the director Joel Souza, 48, who was behind her, was injured, hospitalized and discharged.

The police questioned Baldwin, who voluntarily cooperated, but has not filed charges.

The pistol, which was supposed to have a blank cartridge, instead had a loaded cartridge, according to the affidavit filed by the sheriff’s office for obtain a search warrant, local media reported.

The affidavit ensures that Deputy Director Dave Hal LS, identified as the man who handed the gun to Baldwin, yelled “cold weapon” as he did so. It is the language of the industry to indicate that a weapon has only one bullet. The court document, obtained by AFP, says that Halls did not know that the weapon was loaded.

The police are focusing on the exact sequence of events that allowed the live ammunition to be introduced on the set of “Rust”, a “western” set in the 19th century.

In the phone call to the emergency number 911 immediately after the shooting, you could hear the shock and anger felt on set.

“We have two people who were accidentally shot with a prop pistol; we need help immediately,” says the person calling a police officer.

“Was it loaded? with a real bullet? “asks the operator. “No … I can’t tell you,” responds the caller. “This son of a bitch is supposed to check guns, he’s responsible for what happens on set.”

Gun safety guidelines detailed by the Actors’ Equity Association group specify that “all loading of firearms must be carried out by the property owner, the gunsmith or experienced persons working under their direct supervision.”

The guidelines recommend: “Before each use, make sure the weapon has been tested off stage then test it yourself. Watch as the prop master checks the cylinders and barrel to make sure no foreign objects or dummy bullets have lodged inside. “

Baldwin said on Friday that he was heartbroken and was fully cooperating with the investigation into “how this tragedy happened.”

He retweeted a story from Variety magazine titled ” Alec Baldwin was told the prop gun was safe before the fata shooting l, according to an affidavit. “

” Super insecure “

The gun used, and two others , were provided by the film’s weapons teacher, Hannah Gutiérrez-Reed, 24 and daughter of Thell Reed, a longtime film industry gunsmith.

In a September podcast, the young Gutiérrez-Reed said that she had some concerns about assuming the role of main gunsmith for the first time in the previous film she worked on, “The Old Way.”

“I was very nervous at first and almost did not accept the job because I was not sure I was ready,” she said on the “Voces del Oeste” podcast, before adding: “But doing it, everything went very well. “.

Halls and Gutiérrez-Reed could not be immediately reached for comment.

Prosecutor Mary Carmack-Altwies said in a statement Friday that the case is in their preliminary stages, adding: “At this time, we do not know if they will present charges. “

The Los Angeles Times, citing anonymous sources, reported that there had been at least three failures in the prop pistol prior to the fatal accident, and that some members of the team had protested against it. working conditions.

The newspaper reported that at least one camera operator had sent a message to a production manager, saying: “There have already been three accidental discharges. This is super unsafe. “

Rust Movie Productions indicated in a statement that it had not been aware of any” official complaints, “but that it would” continue to cooperate with the Santa Fe authorities. ” was conducting an internal review.