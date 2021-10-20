india:-record-companies-did-not-support-women-in-salsa

Ruth E. Hernández Beltrán / EFE

India is the woman with the most number one songs, 11 in total, on the Billboard Tropical Song Airplay chart, and like the late Celia Cruz , the “queen of salsa”, had the merit of successfully breaking through in a genre always dominated by men.

The Puerto Rican singer attributes this fact to the lack of interest of record companies for women who make salsa, but remembers that throughout her career she has shared moments with salsa companies in various countries.

“When I started there were many women choristers and others who released an album and no more. I found it strange that there were not more women interested in wanting to continue releasing music”, says the interpreter.

“Wherever I go I see many talents” that are not heard on the radio, he said, and called for more support “for Antillean music”.

Regarding his successes, he says that when choosing the themes for his albums he is not as demanding as he is on stage with his musicians. Choose compositions “that I feel I can interpret and that I feel comfortable with the message” but on stage it is rigorous that “the orchestra sounds good”.

India, who is 52, assures that she has no preference for any of his hits, but says that she enjoys performing “My greatest revenge”, which “is like a novel and people always ask me for it “.

Of his three decades in music, he affirms that there has been “a bit of everything”, joys, sadness, satisfactions and many projects.

“It has always surprised me when I think that I have not done enough and they let me know that yes, I have, with a tribute that impacts me” as in 2019 when she was recognized as the female with the most number one songs “because you release your music and you don’t know what’s going to happen,” she says.

“To me (the race) has brought me a lot of joy. I like to sing, be with my musicians, I like to meet and be on stage is what I like the most of all. Also recording because there is nothing like listening to you on the radio That brings a lot of joy to the artist, “he said.

La India, who recorded the new song “Víctimas las dos” with the salsa singer Víctor Manuelle in their first collaboration, chose for this return to the stage a repertoire that ranges from Freestyle and House at the beginning of his career, to Latin pop , reggaeton and salsa, with popular songs such as “Vivir lo Nuestro”, “I got tired of being the other one”, “They say I’m”, “That man” or “My greatest revenge” that he always carries in his suitcase.

Linda Bell Viera Caballero, her real name, is known as “princess of salsa” and is back on stage, after a career of three decades in those who have interpreted various genres.

On 23 he invited his followers to a concert in The Bronx, New York’s salsa county.

“I’m going back to my house,” the Puerto Rican singer said in an interview with Efe before her next presentation “India Inmensa” at the Lehman Center for the Performing Acts in The Bronx, the county where she grew up after her family moved from Puerto Rico.

The singer assures that her audience “really missed it” and regrets that due to the security measures still in force by the covid – 19, she cannot share with them a few moments behind the scenes, as he did before the pandemic.

“It made me feel very good to see the public, and we are seeing them more and more, with many precautions,” said the singer, who was this year at salsa festivals in Peru and Colombia, and who is characterized by her powerful voice and the passion with which he interprets his songs.