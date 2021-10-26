in-santiago-it-is-commented:-what-does-president-abinader-read?

Hello good Morning! What does the president read, biographies, and economics books? When I saw the information in the newspaper, of a meeting of intellectuals where Luis Abinader was, I remembered that for some time I have been reading biographies, it is part of life itself and that is how you learn from what has happened to other people.

In a difficult time of my life, in which one lives the most heartbreaking pain that a human being can live, I concentrated on reading great biographies of great characters and I was able to understand difficult things that have happened to other figures, that is, it is very intelligent on the part of the president, because through this type of reading you can learn from the experiences of others.

+ Different offers

She was very active last week in Santiago, important activities that became large and well-attended social events, mostly in real estate. One of these meetings was to introduce us to an interesting project in CAP Cana, Margarville, an island resort of two hundred and eighty-four suites and 45 luxurious villas, very attractive. A beautiful activity that had very special guests, the same happened in another scenario in which they presented another project, ecological, in Jarabacoa, Aterra. Interesting, good offers to acquire the summer house you want so much.

+ Lila Restaurant

There are many the restaurants in Santo Domingo and others that are opening new ones, especially in the central polygon, Piantini, which is super fashionable. We were in one that already has a short time, near the Sophia Restaurant, it is the “Lila”.

The Lila Restaurant is in an imposing and modern building, a large space, impressive decoration, it is beautiful, good attention and when they open a new place everyone wants to go, the food is Asian and good.

+ Gastronomic tourism

At our age, we would say that we are still young, we like to stroll through restaurants , discover new things and enjoy the gastronomies of different places, that happens when one goes to other countries, discover the gastronomy of each, the temples or historical buildings and other attractions.

In our country There are many restaurants for a change, but to repeat Don Pepe, in the capital and in Santiago El Pez Dorado, are references of how to eat well and abundantly. Of course it is not cheap, although nothing is cheap anymore, not even in our own home.