“I wonder what it would feel like to kill someone by mistake?” Alec Baldwin's fateful premonition

Premonition is the intuition or feeling that heralds a future event. Alec Baldwin was close to this four years ago when an involuntary death occurred: “I wonder: what would it feel like to kill someone by mistake?”

The actor wrote the message on Twitter at noon of 23 September 2017 when the news about the accidental death of a person by an involuntary shooting by A police officer from Huntington Beach, California, was taking the spotlight in the United States.

The video shows the officer holding a firearm in a 7-Eleven parking lot when he accidentally causes a shot and the consequent death of the victim.

The audiovisual was published by the Los Angeles Times newspaper and was taken by Baldwin to write his comment.

Baldwin’s reflection was formulated for the concern of weapons that he has always had and for what he has fought for many years.

Ironically, a public enemy of the use of weapons in the United States caused the death of a cinematographer on the set of the movie “Rust” was accidentally shot by a prop gun.

The incident at the Bonanza Creek Ranch, in Santa Fe, New Mexico state, where Baldwin filmed scenes for the film story in which he plays a man fighting for his grandson accused of a crime.

Halyna Hutchins from 42 years, director of photography and Joel Souza, of 42 years director of the film, were hit by the projectiles fired by the actor. The woman did not survive.

Proof of the actor’s commitment to the anti-weapon cause is the documentary “Making A Killing: Guns, Greed And The NRA, directed by activist and filmmaker Robert Greenwald, for whom he lent his image and voice in 2016, publishes this Friday the portal Who.

He had participated in the documentary with his image and voice, since he has always been a sympathizer of the idea of ​​disarming the Americans.

Even in the 2018 had participated in a protest with a letter addressed to the National Rifle Association, with which they asked that it stay out of the police force, as they considered that it had an influence on the electoral disturbances, in addition to other messages that it had given after deaths caused by California police.