how-it-happened:-inside-the-film-set-where-baldwin's-gun-was-fired

The light of an afternoon sun came obliquely through the tall windows of the weathered wooden church, catching the floorboards and illuminating the stained glass windows. Outside, the arid land of the northern New Mexico foothills stretched for miles, a picturesque setting for an Old West shooting.

Actor Alec Baldwin, gaunt with a white beard and period garb as he played a wounded character named Harlan Rust, sat on a bench, figuring out how to draw a Colt revolver. 45 long-barreled through your body and point it towards the film camera.

One team prepared the shot after adjusting the camera angle to account for shadows. The camera wasn’t rolling yet, but director Joel Souza looked over cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ shoulder to see what he saw.

Souza heard what sounded like a whip followed by a loud bang, he would later tell investigators.

Suddenly, Hutchins was complaining about her stomach, clutching her waist and stumbling backward, saying she couldn’t feel her legs. Souza saw that she was bloody and that he was bleeding too: the lead from Baldwin’s gun had pierced Hutchins and embedded itself in his shoulder.

A doctor began trying to save Hutchins when people exited the building and called 911. Lighting specialist Serge Svetnoy said he held her while she was dying, his hands stained with blood. The rescuers took Hutchins by helicopter to a hospital, without success.

One week after the October 21 shooting on the set of the movie “Rust”, the accounts and images published in court documents, interviews and posts on social networks They have portrayed much of what happened during the tragedy, but they have not yet answered the key question. – How live ammo ended up in a real gun that is used as a movie prop, despite precautions that should have prevented it.

During a news conference Wednesday, Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said there was “some complacency” in the way guns were handled on set. Investigators found 500 rounds of ammunition, a mix of spotlights, dummy rounds, and what appeared to be real rounds, even though the set’s firearms specialist, Gunsmith Hannah Gutiérrez Reed, said that there should never have been live ammunition.

“Obviously, I think the industry has had a recent safety record,” Mendoza said. “I think there was some complacency on this set, and I think there are some safety issues that need to be addressed by the industry and possibly the state of New Mexico.”

Mike Tristano, a veteran film weapons specialist, called it “appalling” that live rounds were mixed with blank bullets and dummy rounds.

“In more than 600 movies and TV shows that I did, we never had a live round on set,” Tristano said.

The shooting occurred at Bonanza Creek Ranch, a sprawling property that bills itself as “where the Old West comes to life.” More than 130 movies have been filmed there, dating back to Jimmy Stewart’s “Laramie’s Man” in 1955. Other features include “3: 10 to Yuma”, “Cowboys and Aliens” and the miniseries “Lonesome Dove”. Tom Hanks’s western “News of the World” and “The Comeback Trail” starring Robert De Niro, Tommy Lee Jones and Morgan Freeman were filmed there in recent years.

Disputes at the workplace plagued the production of “Rust” since its inception in early October. In the hours leading up to the shooting, several members of the camera crew left the set amid disagreements over working conditions, including security procedures. A new crew was hired that morning, but filming was slow because they only had one camera, Souza told detectives.

At 24 years, Gutiérrez Reed had little experience working as a gunsmith. She told detectives that on the morning of the shooting, she checked the dummy bullets – bullets that look real except for a small hole in the side of the casing that identifies them as inoperable – to make sure none were “hot.” According to a search warrant affidavit was made public on Wednesday.

When the crew paused for lunch, the weapons used for the filming were locked in a safe inside a large white truck where accessories were kept, Gutiérrez Reed said. However, the ammunition was left unsecured in a cart. There was extra ammo inside the propeller truck.

After lunch, the film’s prop teacher, Sarah Zachry, removed the guns from the safe and handed them to Gutierrez Reed, Gutierrez Reed told investigators.

According to a search warrant affidavit published last Friday, Gutierrez Reed placed three guns in a car outside the church, and Assistant Principal Dave Halls took one from the car and handed it to Baldwin. The document released Wednesday said the gunsmith sometimes handed the gun to Baldwin and sometimes to Halls.

Gutierrez Reed declined to comment when contacted by The Associated Press on Wednesday. She wrote in a text message Monday that she was trying to find a lawyer.

However, Halls obtained the weapon before giving it to Baldwin, but was unable to fully verify it. Normally, he told detectives, he would examine the barrel for obstructions and have Gutiérrez Reed open the hatch and rotate the drum where the bullets go, confirming that none of the bullets are active.

This time, he reported, he could only recall seeing three of the rounds, and did not recall whether the gunsmith had turned the drum.

However, he yelled “cold gun” to indicate that it was safe to use.

“He advised that he should have checked them all, but he didn’t,” a Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Detective wrote in the affidavit released Wednesday.

It is unclear if Baldwin deliberately pulled the trigger or if the gun was fired inadvertently.

In the commotion following the shooting, Halls found the weapon, a black revolver made by an Italian company that specializes in 19th-century reproductions, on a church pew.

He took it to Gutiérrez Reed and told him to open it so he could see what was inside. There were at least four dummy bullet casings, with a small hole in the side, he told detectives.

There was an empty casing. It had no hole.