how-do-the-weapons-work-in-the-sets?-here-the-explanation

The cinema has its rules for the use of firearms in film and television as well as the security protocols that are followed and that it is even unusual for an actor like Alec Baldwin to have accidentally killed the director of photography from the movie “Rust”, Halyna Hutchins, 42 years.

What is a prop firearm? It is a broad definition that can be applied to everything from a plastic toy gun to a real firearm that can fire a projectile. However, if it is used for shooting (even if they are just salvos) it is considered a real weapon.

Chris Burbank, a former Salt Lake City police chief who served as a consultant on several television productions, He said that firearms for simulations during police training or film productions are usually made in such a way that they can only be loaded with salvoes.

What are salvoes? Can they kill? A salvo is a kind of weapon cartridge that contains gunpowder but does not have a bullet.

Despite this, it can seriously injure and even kill a person if it is nearby , according to the Actors’ Equity Association.

Firearms safety coordinator Dave Brown wrote in an article by 2019 for American Cinematographer that “you save they send gunpowder and hot gases out of the front of the cone-shaped barrel. This is harmless over long distances, but the blast can seriously injure someone if they are too close. ”

Were salvoes fired on the set of Rust? At the moment it is unknown. The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what type of projectile was fired.

Who is responsible for the weapons on film set? Generally a gunsmith, or weapons master, oversees all weapons used in a production. This can involve everything from selecting the correct items for a certain period in history to taking care of guns on set and making sure actors and extras use them safely and properly. It is a relatively new position in the history of film productions dating back to the decade of 1980. Before this the props supervisor took care of everything. Recently it has become more common to have specialists.

What are the rules for firearms on a set? The gunsmith must be on set when using a weapon. The Actors’ Equity Association guidelines state: “Before each use, make sure the gun has been tested off stage and then try taking a shot yourself. Watch the prop man check the cylinders and barrel to make sure there are no external objects or blank cartridges inside. ” Another of the indications indicates that “all the loading of the weapons must be carried out by the supervisor, gunsmith or experienced people who are working under their direct supervision.”

The weapons coordinator Sam Dormer said that at present “all weapons are checked before the salvoes are placed on them … The salvoes are never loaded until the last moment, when all the production equipment is in position, so that the gunsmith knows exactly where it will be. each one so that no one is walking through dangerous areas that they have defined. ”

How does someone become a gunsmith? According to Backstage magazine there is no formal path, but it is common to have internships and periods as an apprentice, as well as a history of work in the army, the police or security companies, in addition to work in the stunt department of film productions. Gunsmiths must adhere to state and federal laws and have proper operating permits.

Why would you be pointing the gun at the cinematographer? It is unknown what happened on the set of “Rust”, but it is quite common for a gun to point at the camera, and by extension at the cinematographer, to have a certain angle.

“We have all seen very famous shots in movies where you have the dramatic feeling that the gun is being pointed at you, at the audience, and of course, it is being pointed at the camera, ”explained Steven Hall, a veteran second unit director who has worked on movies. like “Fury” (“Hearts of steel”) and “Thor: The Dark World” (“Thor: A dark world”). “To minimize this you put a remotely operated camera or at least if someone has to operate the camera, I usually use protective goggles, a safety visor and generally a PERSPEX (methacrylate) screen that resists almost everything. Obviously it would not withstand a shot from a real weapon, but it would definitely withstand a salvo. ”

Given the security measures, how could something like this happen? Although the specific circumstances of the “Rust” shooting are unknown, industry professionals say that production crews must sometimes “speed things up” for multiple reasons, which can sometimes lead to “ relax ”the protocols.

Is it more complicated when it comes to a period film like Rust? “Rust” takes place in the decade of 1880 and according to Hall, when using old weapons “you have to use real historical weapons and check if they are safe . I have known that real bullets are fired from revolvers to make sure they work in such a way that when you put out a salvo it doesn’t explode or explode in the actor’s hand. ”

Why do productions use live fire when special effects are available? It has become more and more common to add shots in post-production with visual effects. But visual effects can be expensive and it can be easier and cheaper to use props. Also, Dormer said, there may be advantages to using salvoes and props, such as having an authentic reaction from an actor.

How has Hollywood responded? There has been a whole wave of consternation and anger at all levels of the industry that something like this happened. Director James Gunn tweeted that one of his biggest fears is that “someone will be fatally injured on one of my sets.” Alex Winter tweeted “the production team should never be unsafe on set and when they are there is always a clear reason why.”