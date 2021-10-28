Héctor El Father denies any shots were directed at his church and affirms no injuries

Héctor El Father denies any shots were directed at his church and affirms no injuries

The Puerto Rican singer and pastor Héctor El Father denied this Thursday that the shots reported at his church were directed at the temple and denied that any person was injured.

“We are here to say that they are lies. The reality is that they did not shoot the church and they did not injure anyone, “he said in a radio interview with WKAQ.

According to the report of the Puerto Rican Police, at about 1: 44 early Thursday, a call was received to the Rio Grande barracks about shooting in the Community Las Dolores Iglesia Maranatha on the PR highway – 959, in Rio Grande, published the portal Noticel.com.

According to the police report, there were four people inside.

“It was not an attack against anyone who was in the church. is what makes us sad, because when we publish a news story we have to understand that there are families and there are people who worry, “he said in the interview with WKAQ.

Then he added:” I just talking to Wesley, who according to the newspapers was shot and told that his parents came to the house crying, when it is a lie, because at no time was anyone injured (by gunshot). ”

Héctor Luis Delgado, co Artistically known as Héctor el Father, he was popular in reggaeton more than a decade ago as part of the Héctor & Tito duo with Tito el Bambino.

His most popular songs include “Baila morena” , “Don’t be afraid of him”, “Wild cat”, “Give him punishment”, “Heat”, “Mischief night” and “The phone”.?

In 2008, he retired from music with the album “The final judgment” to convert to the gospel. In 2018 he returned to music and publishes the Christian theme “Remember me” to promote his autobiographical film “Know the truth.”

Then he announced that he would return to retire from music to dedicate himself permanently to being a Christian pastor.