Heading to the altar! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get engaged

Heading to the altar! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker get engaged

A day at the beach became a proposal for Kourtney Kardashian, who is now engaged to Blink’s drummer – 182, Travis Barker.

Kardashian posted two photos on Instagram of the proposal with the caption “forever.” A representative for the reality star and businesswoman confirmed Sunday that the couple is engaged. No other details were immediately available.

Images showed an elaborate flower arrangement and candles on the beach.

People magazine and celebrity website TMZ reported that Barker organized the proposal on a beach in Montecito, California, which is near Santa Barbara.

It will be Kardashian’s first marriage. She has three children with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick. It will be Barker’s third marriage.