hbo-wants-to-shoot-a-prequel-to-“the-sopranos”

The WarnerMedia company, owner of HBO, wants to shoot a series as a prequel to “The Sopranos”, considered by much of the critics as one of the best television fictions in history.

The CEO of Warner Media, Ann Sarnoff, hinted in an interview with the newspaper Deadline that they are negotiating this idea with the creator of the original series, David Chase.

“We are talking with David (Chase) about a new series, related to ‘The Sopranos’ and on HBO Max,” said the executive this Thursday.

Chase has explained in numerous interviews that he is interested in to write about “The Sopranos” again, but only to imagine possible prequels, as he did with the feature film “The Many Saints of Newark”.

The film, released a few weeks ago in theaters and in HBO Max, tells the childhood and adolescence of Tony Soprano, the protagonist of the series.

Apparently, the company was “fascinated” with the result or of the film and is interested in presenting new fictions related to the plot.

However, last month Chase himself said in an interview with Efe that he only wanted to work for the big screen and not had intended to return to television.

“The Many Saints of Newark” failed in its theatrical release with only $ 5 million raised in the United States, although it was also released on television through the HBO Max platform and it seems that there he has renewed interest in “The Sopranos”.

“He has elevated the entire franchise of” The Sopranos “in a new way. You can’t measure their performance just by the box office, “said Sarnoff.