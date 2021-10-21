“harry-potter-and-the-philosopher's-stone”-returns-to-theaters-for-its-20th-anniversary

Los Angeles, USA

Warner Bros. celebrates the 20 anniversary of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the first installment of the saga, re-releasing the film in theaters next Friday 12 of November.

Films based on JKRowling’s fantasy novel series starring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint were a worldwide phenomenon in theaters between 2001 and 2011, and to this day they continue to arouse interest by getting new followers and securing their most loyal fans. According to Box Office Mojo, the first installment raised 1. 009, 47 million dollars worldwide.

“Harry Potter is an orphan boy raised by his uncle Vernon and his aunt Petunia who hate him. Since he was little, they have always told him that his parents died in a car accident. On his eleventh birthday Harry receives the unexpected Visit of a gigantic man named Rubeus Hagrid. This reveals to him that he is, in fact, the son of two powerful wizards and that he also possesses extraordinary powers. Full of joy, the boy agrees to go to study at Hogwarts, the famous magic school and sorcery. At last he has the opportunity to make friends. Hated by Severus Snape, Potions teacher, and protected by Albus Dumbledore, head of the school, Harry will try to elucidate the mystery of the philosopher’s stone “, reads the synopsis.

The saga added a total of eight films that accumulated almost 7. 800 million dollars at the box office and that ended in 2011 with Harry Potter and the relics of death – Part 2.

This was followed by the prequel Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, which became a franchise with Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. The third installment will hit theaters in 2022.