halyna-hutchins,-the-ukrainian-investigative-journalist-who-met-her-death-as-a-filmmaker-in-the-us.

Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer who was accidentally shot by Alec Baldwin during a shoot, was first an investigative journalist, born in Ukraine and raised on a military base in Russia, before moving to the United States , where she changed careers and became the mother of a child.

Hutchins, 42 years old, graduated in 2015 at the American Film Institute and was named in 2019 by American Cinematographer magazine as one of the filmmakers to follow in her specialty of photography.

She was the director of Photograph of the action film “Archenemy” (“Arch Enemy”), directed by Adam Egypt Mortimer.

On her Instagram profile she described herself as a “restless dreamer” and “addicted to adrenaline” and on that social network she posted a last video this week on a horse.

“One of the advantages of filming a western is that you can ride a horse on your day off,” she wrote in her Instagram.

Hutchins was born in Ukraine and grew up on a Soviet military base in the Arctic Circle, “surrounded by reindeer and nuclear submarines,” according to her profile on social media .

The filmmaker studied at the Kiev National University, where she graduated in international journalism, and worked as an investigative journalist in British and Eastern European documentary productions, reported the BBC portal.

After the shooting during the filming of “Rust”, the filmmaker was transferred still alive by helicopter to a hospital, but died before landing in the Albuquerque health center, near Santa Fe, New Mexico state city where it was filmed.

“I’m so sad to lose Halyna. And so infuriated that this can happen on a set, “actor Adam Egypt Mortimer said.

Then he added:” She was a brilliant talent and was absolutely committed to art and cinema. “