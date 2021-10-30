gunsmith-from-alec-baldwin's-shoot-blames-the-producers-for-insecurity

Hannah Gutierrez Reed, the gunsmith hired for the shoot in which Alec Baldwin accidentally killed Halyna Hutchins, blamed the film’s producers for not heeding their safety recommendations.

A week after the fatal accident, the gunsmith’s lawyers sent a letter to the media in which they affirmed that Gutierrez Reed “has no idea” of the origin of the authentic bullets that The researchers have located in the studio where the western “Rust” was filmed.

“Safety was Hannah’s number one priority. (…) This shoot would never have been compromised if live ammunition had not been introduced. Hannah has no idea where the bullets came from, “said her attorneys, Jason Bowles and Robert Gorence.

According to the letter, the 24 -year-old armory is “devastated and completely beside herself” by the event.

Gutierrez Reed is a person of special interest in the investigation being carried out by the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office (New Mexico, USA), since who is one of two people who handled the weapon before it came into Baldwin’s hands.

The other, assistant director Dave Halls, admitted Wednesday that he did not properly check the pistol before handing it over to the actor during rehearsal for a scene where he was supposed to shoot on camera.

However, Gutierrez Reed defended his work and recalled that the film’s producers ignored his requests for the rest of the team to carry out training sessions.

“She fought to have training days to hold weapons and to have adequate time to prepare for the shots, but they were finally rejected by the producers,” he said. the notice.

“The entire set was made unsafe by various factors, including a lack of security measures. No fault of Hannah,” he added.

In the last hours, some media have speculated that the team practiced shooting with real bullets during breaks from filming, something for which Gutierrez Reed is not responsible.

“Hannah and the props manager had control of the weapons and they never saw anyone shoot real bullets with those pistols, they would never have allowed it,” the letter justified.

The pistol that Baldwin fired, a Colt revolver 45, was stored along with two other weapons, one modified so that it could not fire live ammunition and another made of plastic .

Santa Fe Sheriff Adan Mendoza said at a press conference on Wednesday that he had found some 500 rounds of ammunition that he described as a mixture of “blank cartridges, dummy bullets” and what you “suspect” might be “real bullets”.

When asked by the press about the possible legal responsibility of Baldwin, who in addition to being the protagonist of the film is one of the producers, the bailiff stressed that “nothing is discarded. “