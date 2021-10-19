gil-soriano-launches-bachata-version-of-“i-don't-need-you”

The Dominican bachatero Gil Soriano returns this time with a different style in his new song entitled “I do not need you” that is already placed on digital platforms.

The theme, authorship of Ana Gabriel, and adapted to the bachata genre, tells of the painful farewell of a couple, in which the man expresses in sad reproaches that he is sure that he will not need it, and is grateful for the moments lived together.

“I do not need you” is already ranked number 1 on digital platforms, in addition to having support on radio stations, in a promotional work hand in hand with the company JR Music.

Gil Soriano, well known popularly, La delicia, returns to the artistic arena after the hit of his song “Marleni” that remained in privileged places on the radio and popular taste over the years 2019 and 2020.

Soriano has sounded strongly on the radio, also with his songs “For you my love”, “I give you your freedom” and “The pillow”.