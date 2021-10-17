gente-de-zona-celebrates-miami-in-all-its-splendor-with-a-new-single-with-maffio

Gente de Zona, the Cuban urban duo that has made history with their impressive music, today premieres their new single and video “Háblame De Miami” together with the well-known composer and producer Maffio.

“Háblame De Miami” is a celebration of the city where the members of Gente de Zona currently reside, where the sea, the sun and female beauty are the main picture in this contagious theme and video that presents the dazzling city in its daytime state and in the nights of endless parties under the direction of Pedro Vázquez.

The new single is included in the next album of the award-winning duo and it comes after the powerful single “Patria y Vida”, a theme that resonated worldwide for its message of clamor, justice and the freedom of his native Cuba and which received two nominations in the 22 annual Latin Grammy awards in the categories “Best Urban Song” and “Song of the Year.”