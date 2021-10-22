from-brandon-lee-to-halyna-hutchins,-accidental-deaths-on-film-sets

The accident in which the American actor Alec Baldwin has been involved, who on Thursday killed one person and wounded another by firing a pistol that was supposedly a blank during the filming of a movie, recalls other similar that have taken place while movies or music videos were being shot.

In addition to the deceased woman, identified as cinematographer Halyna Hutchins (42 years), the shots also wounded the film’s director, Joel Souza (48), who was transferred to the intensive care unit of the Christus St. Vincent medical center near Santa Fe, in the state of New Mexico (USA).

Apart from that of Baldwin, the best known case is that of Brandon Lee, American model and martial arts actor and son by Linda Emery and famous martial arts artist Bruce Lee, who passed away on 31 from March of 1993, at 28 years old, during the filming of the movie “The Raven”, after receiving a bullet of caliber 11 mm instead of a blank cartridge.

The accident occurred due to an error in the manipulation of real cartridges used in the filming due to lack of budget.

This Friday, after the death of Halyna Hutchins, the name of Brandon Lee, began to be a trend on Twitter after users of that social network noted the similarities in the circumstances surrounding his death and that of the cinematographer shot by Baldwin.

In a post on Bruce Lee’s official Twitter page, his relatives expressed their condolences to the Hutchins family and insisted that such tragedies should never happen.

“Our hearts go out to the Halyna Hutchins family and to Joel Souza and everyone involved in the incident in “Rust” “, read the message of the account, which is in charge of his sister, Shannon Lee.

In January of 2017, another young actor from 28 years, Johann Ofner, died after being shot in the chest while was filming a hip hop music video, in a bar in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia.

The actors and crew had conducted a dress rehearsal for the shooting sequences “without testing the firearms” , which was also later found to be loaded with illegal ammunition, according to the investigation.

“During the filming of that scene, several weapons were used,” Detective Tom Armitt said at the time , case manager. “As a result, one of the actors received chest wounds and has subsequently died from the injuries.”

American actor and model Jon-Erik Hexum, television sex symbol in the years 80, died in October 2018 after spending several days in a coma as a result of the accident he suffered while filming the seventh episode of “Cover Up”, the series in which he starred alongside Jennifer O’Neil and which launched him to fame.

Hexum joked with a blank pistol being shot in the temple, an impact that resulted fatal, since having the weapon very close to the head the shot pierced the skull and some bone fragments damaged the brain. I had not reached the 27 years.

Gun-related deaths date back to the dawn of cinema with a shot to the head of Charles Chandler, in 1915, while He was filming Cecil B. DeMille’s film ‘The Captive’.

Chandler died after being left with a bullet in a rifle, after soldiers shot a door with live ammunition to give him more realism to the scene.

+ Other types of accidents

In addition to shooting, Hollywood registers other tragic accidents such as the tragedy of Vic Morrow in “Twilight Zone: The Movie”.

It happened during the early morning of 23 July 1982, while filming a sequence in a studio where Morrow I had to cross a lake with two children, to take them from end to end.

The explosions and the fire repeated The children who were hitting the water reached the helicopter that was flying over the lake and it collapsed. The aircraft fell on top of the actor and the children, who were beheaded by the propellers.

Roy Kinnear was a recognized actor during the 60 and 70. He had an unusual accident recording “The Return of the Musketeers.” He was supposed to film a scene with a horse, but there was a misunderstanding among the producers: they didn’t have to clean the place where he was going to pass with water and they did. Thus, the horse slipped and Kinnear fractured his pelvis. The next day he died of a heart attack.

Rumors of a “Batman Curse” circulated after his death in 2007 of stuntman Conway Wickliffe during a scene in the car of ‘The Dark Knight’. It was followed by a played the Joker.

His co-star Morgan Freeman was seriously injured in a car accident and Batman himself, Christian Bale, faced accusations of assaulting his mother and sister the day before the premiere of the film in the UK.

A dressing room died in the science fiction film, “The Jumper”, by Samuel L. Jackson in 2008 when frozen sand, dirt, and ice from an outdoor stage collapsed onto staff below during filming in Toronto. David Ritchie, 56, died instantly.