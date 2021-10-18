Five of the six protagonists of “Pasión de gavilanes” will participate in the second season of the telenovela

Five of the six protagonists of “Pasión de gavilanes” will participate in the second season of the telenovela

Finally, Telemundo confirmed the cast of the second season of “Pasión de Gavilanes” and to the surprise of its fans, five of the six protagonists will be present in this sequel.

Danna García (Norma), Mario Cimarro (Juan), Paola Rey (Jimena), Juan Alfonso Baptista (Reyes) and Natasha Klauss (Sarita) will give life to the Elizondo sisters and brothers Kings. While Michel Brown (Franco) is the only one of the protagonists who will not return to give life to his character

In addition to these actors, the sequel to Pasión de gavilanes will also feature the return of Zharick León (the unforgettable Rosario Montes), Kristina Lilley (Gabriela Elizondo), Carmenza González (Quintina) and Tatiana Jauregui (Dominga).

The surprise of “Pasión de Gavilanes 2” is the participation of the famous actor Mexican Sergio Goyri, who will be the new villain in history.

This second season that began to be recorded recently in Colombia.

Informs People en Español that, in this new season of actors Bernardo Flores, Sebastián Osorio and Juan Manuel Restrepo are joining as the charismatic children of Juan Reyes (Cimarro) and Norma Elizondo (García), who will represent the new generation of ‘hawks’ that will leave their own mark in the legendary town of San Marcos.