fernando-villalona-will-present-a-show-at-the-national-theater

With a montage produced by René Brea, the artist Fernando Villalona will present the show “50 years of history: A new beginning”, the days 26 and 27 in November at the Eduardo Brito National Theater, starting at 8: 00 at night.

It will be a tour of all his successes, going from his beginnings in 1972, continuing with Los Hijos del Rey, until he reaches the musical hits of his own orchestra, which have maintained in force for five decades.

A reinforced orchestra, made up of musicians with a long history, will accompany El Mayimbe on those memorable nights. The repertoire of this artistic show will be chosen carefully, since of 246 songs that he has recorded throughout his musical history, 196 have been hits during these 50 years.

“This will be a dynamic, avant-garde staging that will not only be a walk through his music, but also a new beginning. Fernando is in an important moment, with a renewed figure and it shows, “said René Brea Producer of the show.

He stressed that when the mayimbistas go to the National Theater to see Fernando Villalona they will find a show with a lot of vibrancy and energy, which will make them jump from their seats and its purpose is to leave in the memory of the fans who saw Fernando, as if he were coming to the music scene for the first time so renewed that he will be .

This is so, because the artist has lost weight and his figure is different and others have more mobility on stage, which can be appreciated in this activity.

“I will always be in favor of our music, our artists and our culture. I think this is a great opportunity to be able to tell the public that after 50 years and a great career this is the best time to have a new beginning ”, highlighted René Brea