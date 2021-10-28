fefita-la-grande-shows-her-most-vulnerable-side

Fefita la Grande showed her most vulnerable side as a woman. The veteran merenguera spoke about her personal life, her career, her fight against cancer and how she would like to die.

The “great sovereign” underwent a look change at the hands of the stylist and fashionista Jomari Goyso, who gave her a simple make-up and changed her blonde wig for a brown one.

During the transformation the old Fefa spoke about her fight against cancer: “I lasted a year and eight months with cancer and I never stopped working, she gave me chemo and went to work. ”

Fefita said that sometimes she is surprised by the energy she has in her 78 years. He also confessed that he is not afraid of death and revealed how he wants to leave this land.

“I have a meringue that I recorded that says that, if God gives me luck, I want to die in a stage, in a presentation, I think that would be the happiest death of my life. My life is my audience, the applause ”, he said.

The singer cried when talking about her deceased daughter and how much she misses her.