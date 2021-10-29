Farruko launches a new EP of “Pepas” with the collaboration of well-known DJs

The Puerto Rican artist Farruko released this Friday a new EP with “remixes” of his hit “Pepas” in which he has the collaboration of well-known DJs David Guetta, Tiësto, Steve Aoki, Robin Schulz and Benny Benassi.

The songs, in which each DJ puts their mark, are available from today on all digital platforms, according to the press release.

Farruko assured that the fact that “all these world-renowned DJs produce their own remix versions of ‘Pepas’ is a testament that music is universal.”

“When I recorded this song I knew it was going to be good , but the way in which it has impacted around the world and people of all kinds is something really incredible, “he added.

For his part, Steve Aoki, who collaborates for the second time with Farruko, commented that “Pepas” is “a special theme” and its melody is “absolutely extraordinary”. “I knew I had to put my own touch on the subject,” he stressed.

Benassi described the subject as “irresistible” and explained that he wanted to take it into his musical world to give it “a slightly darker twist , more of a nightclub. “

Since its release,” Pepas “reached number 1 on the Billboard charts” Hot Dance / Electronic Songs “(eight weeks at the top) and” Hot Latin Songs “, among others.

The song also placed at number 29 on the Billboard Hot 100 list and is currently number 5 on Spotify’s Global Top 50 chart.

The multi-platinum artist also achieved great success with his latest album “La 167 “, an ode to Puerto Rico and his late grandfather that debuted at number 1 on Billboard’s list of best Latin albums.

Next month, Farruko will kick off to his first tour of the United States with stops in 15 cities.