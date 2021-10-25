famous-artists-who-got-a-taste-for-the-skirt

With Jaden Smith, Kanye West, Billy Porter, Kid Cudi and the most recent Bad Bunny wearing skirts and dresses with abandon, there has been a lot of public discourse around men who wear these clothes for fashion, comfort or to create reactions before the popular mass, well, anything other than pants and / or shorts.

What you might not get out of the current discussion is the notion that pants are masculine and skirts are feminine is as new as most people think.

In fact, I may ask you the question: were dresses made for men? And many will be surprised by what they will discover.

The whole idea of ​​skirts having a gender, specifically women’s clothing, was sparked by a combination of innovation in tailoring and particular occupations.

The tradition of men wearing cloth coats, skirts, tunics and other items that are not pants is vast and ancient.

Today, it is considered remarkable and even gender nonconformist when a man wears a skirt, from the aforementioned Jaden Smith to Mark Bryan, an Instagram influencer whose posts in buttoned blazers, dress skirts, and heels often go viral in the same way as the young idol. of the Latino urban movement went viral with his photographs and cover for Allure, a magazine aimed at urban women from 18 to 49 years with middle income and tertiary education.

This is not the first time that the rapper nominated in multiple categories for the Latin Grammy’s this next 18 of November proved to be an ally of the LGBTQ + community during the interpretation of that new song “Ignorantes” in one of the episodes of “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” for the past 2020.

Bad Bunny wore a skirt during the performance of his song with Sech and around three minutes, he opened his jacket to reveal a shirt that read: “They killed Alexa, not a man in a skirt,” as an act of protest for the murder of a homosexual in Puerto Rico, a crime of hate and gender.

On the other hand, in the Dominican Republic there is a palpable precedent for this fashion and that, very contrary to the examples provided, is not something new and was even of greater impact for the time for the conservative and revolutionary.

One of the first to be remembered was Tulile. Two other more recent examples: the merengueros Toño Rosario and El Jeffrey.

In 2012 during a farewell to the year, before thousands of spectators, Toño came out to scene in the traditional end-of-year show presented by the Telemicro Group in a somewhat daring outfit loaded with leather clothing, panties and a skirt.

However, not even this somewhat eccentric outfit let them Those present will enjoy the fireworks show of 15 minutes long, after which Toño performed his most popular songs, which were chanted by the human sea that gathered at the Big party.

More recently, two weeks ago, El Jeffrey appeared on the television program “De Extremo A Extremo”, which airs on Digital 15, wearing a pink lace skirt with other very colorful hues.

+ History

What is often lacking in discussions of men’s skirts is the historical context. Skirts were the practical clothing of many of humanity’s oldest civilizations, on both sides of the gender binary.

Sheer coats and loincloths for the Egyptians, gowns that denote class and status for the Egyptians. Greek and Roman, Ornate Military Costumes for the Aztecs – Many ancient costumes were based on the idea of ​​the skirt, simply because they were easy to build and created great freedom of movement.

Whether you were fighting, building, cultivating, or participating in some kind of religious ritual, the skirts were cheap and efficient to wear. Short skirts among soldiers from the heyday of the Roman Empire, noted an exhibition at the Met called “Braveheart: Men In Skirts”, were even considered a test of virility and allowed speed in combat.

Two important factors that theorists point out, was the use of pants in both sexes: the cold and the need to ride a horse.

The evolutionary biologist Peter Turchin explained some time ago that it can be linked the development of trouser-based technology very closely with the introduction of wanting to ride animals for example horses, which was simply not practical in skirts: from samurai costumes in Japan to nomadic herders in Mongolia, horses and riding meant pants. (Mongolian leather riding pants are the oldest ever discovered, at a whopping 3. 000 years).

If societies were divided by gender in terms of who rode the horses, who fought and herded the cattle, it stands to reason that pants slowly became a “male” necessity.

However, as most people no longer ride horses every day, nowadays it is hardly an applicable logic.