Experts raise the urgency for the State to enforce the Private Copy Law that protects creatives

Experts on the subject of copyright denounced that although there is legislation that protects the right of private copying, this law is not complied with in the Dominican Republic, to the detriment of national creators.

They said that due to this attitude it is not possible for authors and creators to live with dignity in the country, because there are sectors that are reluctant to pay for private copying.

The subject was exposed during the workshop for journalists on the Compensatory Remuneration of Private Copying in the Dominican Republic, held this Saturday.

The workshop on the subject was organized by the Dominican Academy of Art and Show Journalists (ADOPAE) and copyright management entities.

The speakers were Elaíne Acevedo, Joselito Bautista, Pochy Familia and Valerio de León, who exhibited with different approaches to the problem of the execution of the Law 6500 on Copyright.

Eliana Acevedo explained that The State must comply with the part of the compensatory remuneration for national authors. This compensation consists of the fact that the State pays authors and creatives for their impossibility of having controls to supervise citizens who make use of private copying.

In that sense, he said that it is urgent that the State work to enforce the law, including the part of the compensatory remuneration.

While Joselito Batista stated that the importing sector of the Dominican Republic has been refusing to comply with that law that has 18 years of institution and they hope you understand that it is not possible that this legislation will continue to be ignored.

Batista affirmed that studies have been carried out in the country on what Dominican creators fail to perceive due to the non-observance of the law that protects private copying.

The An expert in copyright law revealed that it is urgent to amend Decree No. 548 of 2004, which establishes the compensatory regulation by Copia Private in the country.

While Pochy Familia, administrator of Private Copy in the country, addressed the issue of management actors of compensatory remuneration for private copying, in which he explained how collective management entities work.

He referred to inter-institutional agreements, rates, income distribution, criteria for national and international distributions, National authorities in the observance of the collection of compensation and challenges that the Dominican Republic has.

Family explained that the private copy is paid for the storage capacity of the user’s electronic devices. He indicated that in the market, those that produce and sell cell phones, music equipment and other devices for personal use, obtain benefits, less those that produce the content that is stored in those devices.

He indicated that the right to charge for private copying has been established by law for 18 years, and that the creators have not charged a weight. In addition, he narrated the process initiated to create the mechanism for collecting this right.

He highlighted that in the country progress has been made among all sectors related to the issue and an inter-company agreement has been reached , which details the way in which the benefits will be distributed among the beneficiary actors.

“We are awaiting the readjustment of Decree No. 548 – 2004, which will undoubtedly have a positive impact on national creators, who are losing economic resources due to private copying ”, pointed out Pochy Familia.

Meanwhile, Valerio de León, Secretary of Social and Cultural Assistance of SGACEDOM, addressed the issue of the impact of private copying in the lives of the holders, highlighting the need to that the law be complied with by the State and the other sectors subject to it.

De León revealed that the pandemic had a very negative impact on artists, which is why produced a reduction of a 30% in the collections for the payment of copyright.

“The 2020 We distributed 41 millions of pesos to national and international authors and with this it was possible to compensate somewhat for the decline we had due to the pandemic caused by COVID – 19 ”, commented De León.

The former president of SGACEDOM said that they await the approval of the modification of the Private Copy decree.

The workshop was held at the Hotel Catalonia Santo Domingo, attended by some 50 members of the recently created ADOPAE, an activity that is part of the education program and professional updating of its members.

The event was organized by ADOPAE together with the Dominican Society of Interpreters and Executives (SODAIE), Dominican General Society of Authors, Composers, and Editors (SGACEDOM) , Egeda Dominicana and Sodomapla.