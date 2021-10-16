exodus-lirical-seeks-to-reissue-red-bull-dominican-republic-title

Exodus Lirical will try to revalidate the title of champion of Red Bull Batalla in the Dominican Republic and thus become the first two-time champion in the history of the country in the National Final to be held next 16 October.

At his 19 years, Exodus Lirical will put into play the title that accredits him as the best Dominican improviser against the 15 best freestylers on the scene at the National Final of Red Bull Batalla in the Dominican Republic, to be held next 16 October.

With the intention of becoming the first two-time champion in the history of the competition in the Dominican Republic and to represent his country again in the International Final, Exodus will have to assert the status of favorite harvested as a result of his recent successes .

Consecrated as one of the greatest promises of improvised rap at a competitive level on the world scene after its performance in the International Final last year, do nde finished in fourth place, the young Exodus Lirical will try to repeat the feat of placing rap from the Dominican Republic among the greatest exponents of the discipline for the second consecutive year.

After performing as a local with His compatriot Shield Master, Exodus Lirical starred in the biggest surprise of the International Final of 2020, held in the Dominican Republic 2020, in which he managed to beat the Spanish Bnet in the quarterfinals, which He appeared at the event as current world champion.

The Mexican Rapder, who would eventually be crowned champion, ended the dream of the rapper from San Pedro De Macoris, who finished his first international career in fourth position after also losing to Aztec Aczino in the consolation final.

Endowed with his own style, characterized by his fluency when chaining rhymes and the use of techniques in construction of their patterns, Exodus was confirmed as one of the great appearances of the competitive scene. In his debut in a world-wide tournament, he managed to earn the respect and recognition of the panorama.

Precisely, the Mexican Rapder, current world champion, and Aczino, as third classified, are already classified for this edition of the International Final to be held in Santiago de Chile.

Along with them, Skiper, current Mexican champion, the Spanish Skone, in condition of runner-up in the world, Hammer, champion of Uruguay , P8, champion of Costa Rica, Basek, champion of Chile, Marithea, champion of Colombia, Reverse, champion of the United States, Stick, champion of Peru, and Gazir, recent champion of Spain, will also attend the international event.

Among the main opponents to the two-time championship of Exodus Lirical stand out names such as KDT RSD, national champion in 2018 and runner-up in 2019, Leamback, runner-up of the last edition, Dery G, third in 2020, MC Jeral, fourth ranked consecutively the last two years, or the experi mentioned Raper RSD. The list is finished by configuring known names of the Dominican scene such as Adonys 10, HT Lexicon, Metricoh Flowster, SM, MR, Dynamite, R 16, Reymi, Bardo and Propsion Sorel.

The Dominican artist Gaudy Mercy, one of the most successful female representatives of Red Bull, will be one of the judges of the tournament in charge of evaluating the rhymes of the competitors. Along with her, the popular Mexican freestyler Jony Beltrán and the Dominican rapper OVNI will complete the jury.

For his part, the Gnómico rapper will be in charge of presenting and directing the event, while DJ Freaky Philip will be in charge of starting the rhythms and instrumentals in the largest celebration of Dominican freestyle. The Dominican Republic National Final will be broadcast through the live signal of Red Bull TV and the official Red Bull Batalla channels.