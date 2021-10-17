exodus-lirical,-first-two-time-champion-of-red-bull-dominican-republic

Exodus Lirical revalidated the title of national champion after beating Metricoh Flowster in the final and became the first two-time champion in the history of Red Bull Batalla in the Dominican Republic.

Exodus Lirical, Alias ​​Christopher Hannier Berroa as a competitor, he was proclaimed two-time champion of Red Bull for the first time in the history of the competition in the Dominican Republic, after winning the medallion that accredits him as the best ‘freestyler’ in the country.

Thus, at 19 years, Exodus will once again represent the Dominican Republic for the second consecutive year in the Red Bull International Final, which will take place next 11 December in Santiago de Chile.

In the edition of 2020, held in your country, Exodus Lirical stood out before the world elite when he managed to beat Bnet in the quarterfinals, then current world champion.

Although the Mexican Rapder, ultimately champion, ended his dream, Exodus ended your prime international career with a meritorious fourth place, since he could not surpass Aczino in the battle for bronze either.

A year later, Exodus Lirical could claim revenge against his Aztec executioners, as well as give continuity to his streak against Spanish competitors, as he defined Gazir, recent national champion of Spain, as his main rival to beat when Gnómico, host of the National Final, asked him about his preferences for Chile.

Along with Rapder, Aczino and Gazir, also Skiper, current Mexican champion; the Spanish Skone, in condition of runner-up in the world; Hammer, champion of Uruguay; P8, champion of Costa Rica; Basek, champion of Chile; Marithea, champion of Colombia; Reverse, champion of the United States, and Stick, champion of Peru, are classified for the International Final.

With his victory, Exodus wrote his name again on the list of Dominican champions next to the of legendary competitors such as Piddy Pa (2006), Jayco (2007), El Pope (2008), Bylo (2012), MR Junior (2014), Yenky One ( 2016), Melvin La Cura (2017), Kadete (2018) and Shield Master (2019).

Before qualifying for the last round, Exodus had to defeat Bardo in the round of 16, Leamback in the quarter-finals and MC Jeral in the semifinals.

Despite his youth, the champion used his experience, perseverance, forcefulness, cleanliness and creativity when building the rhymes to solve each of his rounds, including the final against Metricoh, in which the champion proved to be the most prepared competitor on the Dominican scene to represent his country’s rap internationally e.

Léxico HT also completed a notable role, as it finished in third place and certified its qualification for the Dominican National Final next year, after beating MC Jeral in the battle for third place .