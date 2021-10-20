“everybody-loves-natti”,-natti-natasha's-docuseries-that-premieres-on-amazon-prime

“Everybody loves Natti”, that’s the name of the six-episode docuseries by Dominican artist Natti Natasha that will premiere on Amazon Prime next 19 November.

Throughout the series’ six episodes, it will cover details of the reggaeton star’s personal life, including her fertility problems and her experience with her latest album, “Nattividad.”

The series It will also feature his friends and collaborators Daddy Yankee, Prince Royce, Becky G, Yovanna Ventura, Ariadna Gutiérrez and more.

A statement issued by Amazon Studios mentions the following about the program, “The series of Full Access also shows a behind-the-scenes look at how Natti managed to push herself forward to become today’s Latin music superstar. ”

“ Beyond her path to success and daily life in Miami with his growing family, viewers will also be able to see Natti recounting in first person the difficulties personal problems that she has overcome, such as fertility problems and the complexities and obstacles of life as a Dominican immigrant ”, the report continues.