even-j-balvin's-mother-scolds-him-for-the-song-“perra”:-“where-is-the-josesito-that-i-know?”

Even J Balvin’s mother scolded her son for the song “Perra”, which the Colombian recorded together with the Dominican Tokisha and generated a controversy for being considered sexist, racist, sexist and misogynistic.

“When I found out (about Bitch) I called him, logically: – where is the Josesito that I know? That song is not … I don’t even know what to say “, expressed Alba Mery Balvin to the television program” We caught the night “, of the Colombian channel Cosmovisión.

Then she added: ” No I saw my José nowhere “ when referring to what he saw in the video and the same song described as an affront against women because two Afro women appear tied with chains and crawling like animals through the floor while the singer himself holds them by the neck with a rope.

The artist’s mother said that the same thing happened to her about someone “who criticized him strongly, not continue watching the video, no I saw my son Josesito nowhere, but indeed these are experiences and it is from these experiences that we live and make changes, and we cannot idealize anyone. He has his defects, his qualities … perhaps what happened this week does not represent my son. “

” My son was definitely wrong “, said with certainty, although he justified it under the allegation that Mistakes are learned because it helps to make the necessary changes.

“I don’t need perfect children, I need children who make mistakes because the day my child is perfect he loses and I lose, we lose both, I as a mother to show him the way and he who thinks he is perfect if he stays perfect will never fight, he will not make changes in his life, he would be one of the fold, “he said.

Controversy generated that even the vice president of Colombia, Martha Lucía Ramírez, the foreign minister of that country were alarmed by the lyrical and visual content of “Perra”.