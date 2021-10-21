eva-longoria-will-star-in-a-series-based-on-“the-house-of-spirits”-by-isabel-allende

Los Angeles, USA

“The House of the Spirits”, a novel by Isabel Allende, will make the leap to the small screen. FilmNation Entertainment will adapt the book into a series starring Eva Longoria.

According to Deadline, Longoria will play Blanca Trueba, “one of the passionate and courageous women who has led the destiny of her family for generations.” Set in a remote South American country in the 20th century, The House of the Spirits is a family saga that follows the extraordinary lives of three generations of women in the Trueba family. Francisca Alegría will direct the production, in addition to writing the script in collaboration with Fernanda Urrejola.

“It is a true honor to bring one of Isabel Allende’s iconic works to the screen for audiences around the world alongside FilmNation, Francisca and Fernanda,” Longoria said in a statement. “This is a story about family, love and magic. I am excited to show the world the beauty, creativity and talent that our community continues to produce,” she stated.

“It is an honor to adapt La casa de los espíritus by Isabel Allende. I am a devoted admirer of her work and of her as an artist, and this novel is a fundamental piece of Latin American culture. Isabel was ahead of her time, as were the female protagonists of the story, and I feel that today, 40 years later, we can understand the deeply complex threads of their powerful lineage. Fernanda and I are beyond excited to develop this series with our wonderful producers of FilmNation and having the exceptional Eva Longoria playing Blanca “, Alegría pointed out.

Longoria rose to fame thanks to Desperate Housewives. He has also participated in titles such as Lives on the Edge, The Shadow of Suspicion and Dora and the Lost City. In addition to the House of Spirits series, he will soon appear in Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe and War of the Worlds. In addition, he will direct and star in a film titled 24 – 7.