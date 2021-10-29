English Learning Apps for Kids Market 2021: Rising with Immense Development Trends across the Globe by 2026

The English Learning Apps for Kids Market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2026). The assessment provides a 360° view and insights, outlining the key outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions for improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies more precisely to make better informed decisions.

Today, kids can learn English in many ways like going to English centers or home tutoring. With the introduction of AI in education one of the easiest ways is using English Learning Apps which are usually installed on mobile or tablet. It is now a new, exciting and effective way for kids to learn English. Learning English is no longer limited to boring textbooks or simple printed sentences as the English Learning Apps provide learners with a lot of colorful pictures, videos and songs. The pictures and entertaining phrase in the videos and songs keep the young learners inspired when listening and memorizing how new words are pronounced. Moreover, their speaking skills can be developed naturally because of often listening to the pronunciation that is totally recorded by native speakers.

On 7th April 2020, MyBuddy.ai, a virtual spoken English tutor for children, raised a $1 million seed investment from LETA Capital to meet sharp growth in demand for online education. Venture capital firm LETA Capital invested $1 million in MyBuddy.ai, a San Francisco-based EdTech startup that has developed an innovative app whose AI-voice virtual tutor is teaching spoken English to children around the world.

Major Players are:

Lingokids (Spain),Monkey Junior (Vietnam),AI Buddy, Inc. (United States),British Council (Unite Kingdom),Studycat Limited (Hong Kong) ,busuu (United Kingdom),Muzzy BBC (United States),Duolingo (United States),FluentU (Hong Kong),Memrise (United Kingdom),Berlitz (Japan)

NOTE: Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explain that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Application (English Vocabulary, Listening, Reading), Operating System (Android, IOS, Windows), End-Use (Home, Schools), Subscription (Monthly, Annual)

Market Trends:

Introduction of Artificial Intelligent and Bot based English Learning Application

Increasing Adoption of English Learning in Asia-Pacific

Market Drivers:

The Prevalence of the English Language as it is Most Widely Spoken Language Worldwide

Demand for the Faster and Efficient Language Learning Including Speaking, Writing and Reading

Opportunities:

Growing Digitalisation and Network Connectivity

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2021-2026

