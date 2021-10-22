emanuelle-launches-the-reggaeton-“ponte-pa-'mi”

After launching the catchy song “Mala”, which attracted the attention of his followers on digital platforms and national radio stations; now, the urban exponent of Dominican origin Emanuelle promotes his most recent reggaeton “Ponte pa ‘mi”.

The song, which was released this 22 of October, from now on has been welcomed by his loyal fans who see in him the new superstar of urban music.

Emanuelle known in music slang as “The King of Pareteo”, which is signed by The company “Manwali Music” also presented to its select audience the music video, which is overflowing with quality, which will be accompanying the promotion of the theme that will be part of their musical album.

In just a few months working Her musical career, Emanuelle Dominguez, has attracted the attention of DJs, producers and performers of the local and international urban movement for her versatile style when singing and composing.

Among the songs she has under his repertoire is: “Se tired”, “Volví a soñarte”, a song that has close to a million views on his YouTube channel; also, “Drunk”, “My love” and “Love a thousand hours.”