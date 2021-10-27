Elvis Martínez travels the United States with his 2021 Tour

Since September Elvis Martínez has been visiting more than 15 locations in the United States with his tour “Tour 2021 Elvis Martínez, El Jefe”, with presentations all “sold out ”and an audience of a loyal fan base that has sometimes followed him from one state to another.

The bachatero presents on stage an artistic show of excellent interpretive production, delivery and unquestionable musical quality. Elvis has been known for staging impeccable work, with high-quality performances and interpretations.

On this tour “El Jefe” was presented for the first time at Hard Rock Live in the city of Miami, with a “sold-out” concert, where the public chanted, danced and enjoyed each of the songs performed by “El Jefe.”

“It has really been an unforgettable experience to sing , for the first time, at Hard Life in Miami. The public was wonderful and with an extraordinary delivery. All the presentations on this tour have been at a full house. I thank the public for their love and affection that they show me by singing my songs and enjoying my performance “, says the artist about this tour.

Elvis who has the song” Saco e ´sal “began its presentations in September, all with a full house at the” Euphoria “nightclub, in Philadelphia and” 11. 11. “, In Manhattan, New York.

The tour continued in October at “Lovera VIP” in Cranston RI; Bervely Hills Manor, Bronx, New York; “Hard Rock Live”, Miami; “Malayas”, Lawrence, MA; “Aura”, Brooklyn, NY; “Paly off”, Bronx, NY; “La Boom”, Queens, NY and “Club Sport Portugués”, New Jersey.

In November it will be presented at “La canchita” in Danbury, CT; “Santander arena”, PA and “Mojito Country Club”, MA.