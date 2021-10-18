Elton John wants to continue in the world of music, but surrounded by young people

At 74 years old and with some hip problems, the British singer Elton John is still passionate about music, but above all for the new generations, from Nicki Minaj to Dupa Lipa, through Young Thug.

His new album, which comes out this Friday, “The Lockdown Sessions”, has been created entirely with collaborations.

As a starter, a duet with the British of Albanian origin Dua Lipa, with whom he signed “Cold Heart” that entered the list of the ten best-selling singles.

Elton John has managed to place, throughout six decades, 33 hits in the “top 10” of the British charts, ahead of any other artist.

In “The Lockdown Sessions” John surrounds himself with stars of his generation like Stevie Wonder or Stevie Nicks (Fleetwood Mac), but also rappers like Young Thug, 6LACK, Nicki Minaj or the star of electronic music, SG Lewis.

“I have learned from t All of them, and at my age, learning from other musicians is the greatest gift possible “, explained Elton John in a question and answer session by videoconference with international journalists, at the end of September.

Few days After this multiple interview, the British star had to be admitted for a hip operation.

“To say that I already know everything would be the end. I’m more excited than ever about the music, “he says.

Sir Elton says he was blown away by the” freestyles “(improvisations) of the rappers he worked with during those sessions, sometimes through via videoconference.

The composer of “Your Song” incited young people to provoke him, to take him down unknown paths.

“Perhaps he felt intimidated “

” SG Lewis had first proposed something very ‘eltonjohniano’ to me, he laughs, “maybe he felt intimidated or was afraid of insulting me. Then we ended up getting to what we were looking for “, confides the musician who has sold more than 300 million records.

” The Lockdown Sessions “brings together songs composed for his album but also for the albums by other artists, such as Gorillaz or even “The Metallica Blacklist”, the album tribute to the hard rock group in the wake of the thirty years of the “Black Album”.

Elton John interprets the great success from Metallica, “Nothing Else Matters”, with Miley Cyrus, Robert Trujillo (bassist of the group) and Chad Smith (drums of Red Hot Chili Peppers).

“The idea was to start and finish at the piano, when the song is actually composed for the guitar. It’s another way of looking at it, it’s fun, “he explains.

” I don’t believe this guy said this! “

Metallica frontman James Hetfield recently explained his reaction in an interview broadcast by Apple Music.

“Elton John was zoomed in and suddenly he comes and goes: ‘Nothing Else Matters is one of the most beautiful melodies, one of the best love ballads ever written. ‘

“I said to myself:’ I don’t believe this guy said this! ‘ (…) It’s a huge compliment, “he said.

” Captain Fantastic “, as Elton John nicknamed himself after one of his great albums of the years 70, admits that he likes to remember his time as a “studio musician”. Like when he played with the Hollies, British group of the years 60, in the famous London studios of Abbey Road.

After so many years, it continues considering a music bulimic.

He has starred in podcasts on Apple Music, clicking and commenting on music as if he were a disc jockey. And now he would like to collaborate with Billie Eilish: “I was amazed, it is magnificent to see a flower become such a beautiful tree, but for the moment it is tracing its own path”.