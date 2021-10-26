elton-john,-the-living-legend

Los Angeles, USA

More than half a century of successful music and 74 years of life adorn Elton John, but it was not all said in a career that, when it seemed to end ( announced his retirement from the stage), he has made his umpteenth conquest, that of generation Z, which has returned him to number 1 with his latest album.

Until the emergence of Adele’s “Easy On Me”, there at the top of the British list ruled until a few days ago his “Cold Heart”, recorded with the omnipresent Dua Lipa and conceived as a danceable reinterpretation with the DJ and producer. PNAU of their late-year hit 80 “Sacrifice”.

As that song comes alive through time, born artist Reginald Kenneth Dwigh (Middlesex, 1947) has been able to stay connected with the times since his first hit with “Your Song” on 1970, either in alliance with talents like that of his inseparable lyricist Bernie Taupin from the very beginning or with masterful moves beyond the musical (like “Rocketman”, his recent “biopic” from 2018).

Winner of five Grammy Awards and as many Brit, in addition to two Golden Globes and two Oscars, the first years 70 were his shuttle setting fire to his piano with ballads like “Candle In the Wind”, rock classics like “Bennie And The Jets” or hits for the dance floor like “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart”.

Every time his flame seemed to waver, the British hit with a new whiplash, like “I’m Still Standing” in the years 80, whose title was already a statement of intentions, or his version in the 90 of “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me” with George Michael.

Those years were also those of the OST of “The Lion King” and, once again, he showed that he knew how to adapt his repertoire to events when he transformed “Candle In The Wind” into an epitaph for his friend Lady Di and, secondly, on the most successful single of all time.

His songs did not stop ringing for the new millennial generation thanks to allies such as the “boy band” Blue, who reinterpreted “Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word” alongside him, while “Your Song” was revitalized as part of the soundtrack of “Moulin Rouge”.

More recently, both “Rocketman” and his partnership with Lady Gaga on the song “Sine From Above” put him back in the limelight, although it was close to 20 years that did not get a number 1 in his country, since Ashley Beedle’s remix of her theme of the years 70 “Are You Ready For Love”, for what this reconquest of the musical space is a milestone.

Everything fits in “The Lockdown Sessions” (Universal Music), the title of this latest album in which he has drawn an overwhelming roster of allies as intergenerational as his own career, from Stevie Nicks and Stevie Wonder to Miley Cyrus and Young Thug, passing through Eddie Vedder, Gorillaz, Nicki Minaj or the aforementioned Dua Lipa.

Together with them he works approaches to soul music, melodic “country” (together with artists like Brandi Carlile), rock (piano version of Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters” through) and disco music, a mixture so bizarre that in any other artist it would have been incongruous, but not in him.

His profile as a champion of the LGTBQ + cause is represented in that fan, with invitations to Rina Sawayama (to sing “the family that one chooses” in a vindication of the hyper-sweetened ballad of the 90) or Olly Alexander, the singer of Years And Years, remaking (again) the gay anthem of Pet Shop Boys that he interpreted for the series “It’s a Sin” about the scourge of AIDS.

Along these lines, no one better to pick up his witness than Lil Nas X, another of the collaborators, who comes from scandalizing the most conservative sectors with his visibility of sexuality and non-heteronormative aesthetics. And so, Elton John scores the same with one more Generation Z icon.

“Overall, the stylistic game of spinning the bottle in ‘The Lockdown Sessions’ feels attuned to the world of Spotify beyond the genres of 2021, as Elton continues to advance his universe musical “, a medium like New Musical Express has written about the album.

Even in a less passionate review like Rolling Stone’s, it is agreed that “even if this project is unlikely to add new contributions to the great canon of Elton’s classic songs, it remains a shining testament to his enduring pop seriousness.”

Be that as it may, it has been a surprise as a result of the pandemic stoppage, which brought to a halt what should be his farewell tour (which will resume in 2022) and proves once again that you never have to let your guard down with Elton John. The ‘Rocketman’ is still standing.