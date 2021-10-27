“El Pachá”, “El Cocodrilo” and other colleagues describe Joseph Tavárez, who died on Tuesday

Unanimously, those who knew Joseph Tavárez state that he was a great teacher, privileged with a great multi-faceted talent, which he was able to develop by placing himself as one of the best in each of the fields in which he was involved, and accumulating his passing friends who are shocked and incredulous at the news of his death, Tuesday morning.

For Nelson Javier “El Cocodrilo”, who was with him at the health center the night before After his death, this was a son and a very close friend.

When interviewed by journalists from Listín Diario, “El Cocodrilo” expressed feeling in shock, because he remembers how he does 37 years “that name (Joseph Tavárez) was born in my mind and I placed it there. His name was José Agustín Tavárez ”.

“He was the most complete of all of us, the most intelligent, the most shrewd … A friend of so many years that I never thought See him lose in the blink of an eye. I was with him last night. He squeezed my hands, and I thought it was a squeeze forever. Today morning, unfortunately, God played a part with him ”, comments” El Cocodrilo “.

When talking about his talent, both” El Cocodrilo “and several of his fellow workers They stand out as a great professional, good with lyrics, scripts, recording advertisements, a good radio host, television presenter …

“A star in everything that Joseph Tavárez got into”, points out “El Cocodrilo”, and adds that for him and for Frederik Martínez (“El” Pachá “) was the brother that their mothers did not give them.

+ A man of family

For David Lantigua, who was a companion, friend and acquaintance of Tavárez for a long time 28 years, this was an exceptional man in many ways. Father of two boys and a girl, and only child.

The old tip that it was common to see his mother bring him food. “That woman, wherever he went, there she went bringing him food, juices … a boy after a man. A human being sea vicious, “he says.

Lantigua emphasizes that he became Santiago’s commercial voice for a time, and was called “the teacher.”

They met when Lantigua worked in the recording studio, Radio Alfa, where he was going to record promotions for the activities of the station he ran.

“We had a very beautiful relationship and life brought us together. He put us in a communication project, with Abel Martínez, and he was one of the main ones, in “Pa´ Lante con el Pueblo”, by La Monumental, in 2015; we returned with the program for the 2020 campaign, on the same station, “he says.

He said that, after his health processes, he had some relapses, and that in some activities he felt dizzy and, when this happened, he would take medication.

+ The teacher of many

Lantigua describes him as a trainer of talents, who gave opportunities to personalities, such as El Rubio Charlie in KV – 94, to Frederik Martínez, among others, because “he was a guy who gave opportunities to persons”.

Likewise, the communicator Sarah Sued expressed herself moved by the situation: “When this type of thing happens, one is left as shocked. Joseph was a great friend, my brother, a partner of many years, working together, and he was the person that I can say, although it sounds like a cliché, that he was the one who believed in me as a communicator when I started. He was the person who gave me the opportunity to hold the microphone in my hands, as director of KV 94. ”

Sued was very close publicly to him, and in the face of the loss she manifests “very hurt by this loss, but thanking God for his life, because he allowed us to have him.”

+ Other programs

Regarding programs and stations by what happened, Lantigua highlights that he shared with him in “Los Dueños del Medio Día” on Comando 88 FM, which was on the radio stations Radio Azul, La Nueva 106. 9, La Monumental 100. 3, Super Regional, Canal 29, Luna Tv Canal 53, which was his home in his last stage, where he began his latest project “Control Diamante”, linked to numbers lottery.

Lantigua narrates that he was the first producer of Nelson Javier’s program at noon, to the point that the names of most of the sections were created by him.