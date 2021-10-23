el-alfa-triumphs-at-madison-square-garden-in-new-york

The Dominican exponent of urban music, El Alfa el Jefe, was crowned the most successful urban creole of all time by filling Madison Square Garden in New York City to full capacity.

The event that is part of his tour “La Leyenda del Dembow” has been the date with the most expectations, since the concerts were announced until next December.

About twenty A thousand people gathered for the historic event, where Emmanuel Herrera, the artist’s first name, gave away a wide repertoire of her most popular songs, which were chanted by all the fans.

The star of the night said that this achievement is not his, but the Dominican Republic, a country that gave birth to the talent of who today is considered the greatest representative of the dembow genre.

“Thanks to everyone present tonight. This success is not mine, this is from the Dominican Republic ”, he expressed.

Among the guests of the night were Fernando Villalona, ​​El Cherry Scom, J Balvin, Farruko, Dj Adonis, Mark B, Shelow Shaq, among others who accompanied the unforgettable evening.