El Alfa reports sold out in Texas, where it begins its US tour.

El Alfa lives his best moment by experiencing full houses in the stages in which he is performing.

“I’m happy, I’m on my way to make history at Madison Square Garden, with God ahead “, the Dominican urban exponent posted on his Instagram.

Then he added:” Twelve years waiting for this moment and I never gave up, I love you God. “

I had previously shared a video from Houston, Texas, in which you see a place full of people (Smart Financial Center auditorium).

“Thank you for this sold out in Houston, Texas, #Eljeferecord “, wrote Mr. Bugatti.

Among the comments on the post is that of the Omega merengue, with applause emoji:” In real time, you are blessed by our God “.

The Alpha, 30, traveled in a private plane. In one of his posts he was seen on top of the right wing jumping happily.

+ His tour

The Dominican exponent of urban music began his world tour on Friday with 17 concerts in various cities in the United States and Latin America in what remains of this 2021.

“The Legend of Dembow” is the title of the tour that started at the Smart Financial Center in Sugar Land, Texas, this Sunday 14 will continue in San Antonio and the 22 of this month will be in what is considered, from now on , which will be a historic presentation at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The interpreter of “Mom, from mom, from mom” announced that for Madison Square Garden he will have as guests the merengue player Fernando Villalona and also the dembowsero El Cherry Scom.

El Alfa’s world tour will extend to other places such as Boston, Miami, San Diego, Denver, Las Vegas, Mexico City , Pu erto Rico and more.

Emanuel Herrera Batista, his real name, explained that later he will report on other countries to which this tour will arrive, the first of that magnitude for an urban Dominican.