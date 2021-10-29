ed-sheeran-releases-his-fourth-studio-album,-his-first-as-a-father

Los Angeles, USA

British singer Ed Sheeran released his fourth solo studio album on Friday, entitled “Equals”, his first as a father and married man.

This is a highly anticipated release, which comes after Sheeran married his partner Cherry Seaborn in 2019 and was the father of a girl, Lyra, during lockdown for the pandemic.

The singer revealed that he himself is the author of “part” of the cover, where, in addition to the symbol “=” on a red background, there are butterflies that symbolize a new life.

Sheeran said he painted the cover during confinement simply by splattering paint on a canvas, inspired by the changes his life has undergone in recent years.

The artist admitted that “Equals” is the result of a “painstaking” process and materialized in 14 songs, including “Bad Habits” and “Shivers”, which were on for fifteen weeks. the lists of the best sellers in the country.

“There are so many things that have happened in my life and I feel, not in an evangelical way, but I feel very reborn in my 30, my vision of the world is different,” he told the media .

He also admitted that, after some difficulties a few years ago, now “there is so much joy in my life and this album reflects part of that”.

“I’ve spent much of my 20 years wondering: Who am I? Why am I here? Why am I doing this? If I’m a singer, what do I add to the world? So it is a lot to question, and I turned 30 years and I feel that some of these questions have begun to have answers “, admitted the musician.

Sheeran has also received a message from his friend and mentor Elton John, congratulating him on the release of his new album and wishing him good luck.

The singer rose to fame in 2011 with the release of the single “The A Team”.

According to music commentators, the new album is a love letter to his wife and reflects a balance between Sheeran’s strong business instincts and introspective and emotional moments.

Most of the songs are directed at his wife, Cherry Seaborn, whom he met at school.