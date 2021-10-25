ed-sheeran-has-covid

British pop singer Ed Sheeran announced that he has tested positive for COVID – 19 and will offer performances and interviews from home.

Sheeran, aged 30, broke the news on social networks a few days before the release of his new album.

“A short message to let you know that, unfortunately, I tested positive for Covid, so I’m isolating at home and abiding by health regulations, “Sheeran wrote on Instagram.

” That means I won’t be able to perform in person for now, but I will do all the performances / interviews I can from home. I apologize if I have disappointed anyone.

His representatives did not immediately disclose which concerts he will do from home or which ones will be canceled.

The official website of the artist does not mention any concert between now and April. His new album is called “=” (equal).