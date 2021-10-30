dwayne-johnson-to-meet-with-“jumanji”-director-in-amazon-comedy

Los Angeles, USA

Dwayne Johnson will meet Jake Kasdan, the director of “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” (2017) and “Jumanji: The Next Level” (2019), in a Christmas-themed comedy on Amazon.

The magazine The Hollywood Reporter pointed out this Friday that this film, under the provisional title “Red One”, will be shot in 2022 with the intention of being released in 2023.

The Hollywood Reporter points out that Johnson could play Santa Claus in this new film, although this is not confirmed yet.

Hiram Garcia, one of Johnson’s regular producers and partners in his projects, created the story behind this Christmas film and is now being written by Chris Morgan.

In Morgan’s career, the script for “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” stands out, the first “spin-off” (derivative film) of “Fast & Furious” and which featured Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham as protagonists. This film for Amazon will serve as a reunion for Johnson and Kasdan after the enormous success they obtained with the relaunch of “Jumanji” (1995).

More than 20 years after that adventure title led by Robin Williams, “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” triumphed on the big screen by raising 962 million dollars from a budget of 90 million.

Johnson was joined in the cast of this film by Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan.

With the same cast, the sequel “Jumanji: The Next Level” also swept theaters with a revenue of 800 million dollars from a budget of 125 millions.

Johnson is one of the highest grossing actors in Hollywood in recent years.

This year he presented “Jungle Cruise” with Emily Blunt and still has a great premiere before the end 2021: the Netflix movie “Red Notice” with Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot.

For July 2022 another highly anticipated project has been booked: the film “Black Adam” with which he will enter the world of DC Comics and Warner Bros. superheroes.