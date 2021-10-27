'dune'-will-have-a-sequel,-and-its-theatrical-only-release-is-scheduled-for-2023

Los Angeles, USA

Dune “is not finished.

Legendary Entertainment announced Tuesday that Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune,” which adapts the first half of Frank Herbert’s sci-fi epic 1965, will have a sequel. Whether that would be the case had been an unanswered question during the film’s release, which was delayed a year by the pandemic and eventually debuted both in theaters and on HBO Max.

Warner Bros. President Toby Emmerich said the studio will release “Dune: Part II” in October 2023. This time, the release is expected to be exclusively in theaters. On the grounds that “Dune” belonged to the big screen, Villeneuve had passionately protested when Warner Bros. resorted to hybrid premieres for all of its 2021 movies due to the pandemic.

“This is just the beginning,” Villeneuve said in a statement.

Over the weekend, “Dune” was released with a solid ticket sales of 40, $ 1 million in theaters in the United States and Canada. “Dune”, a 155 million dollar 165 movie that presents itself as “Part 1” , has raised so far 225 millions of dollars worldwide.

But Villeneuve had pushed hard for a “Dune” sequel, which he has said is easily the best movie he has ever made. It stars Timothee Chalamet, Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Jason Momoa, and Zendaya. Some actors, like Zendaya, would potentially have a bigger role in the second part.