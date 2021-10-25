“duna”,-on-big-and-small-screens,-leads-the-box-office-in-north-america

Los Angeles, USA

The new sci-fi thriller “Duna” topped the North American box office this weekend with an estimated gross of 40, $ 1 million, according to the specialized firm Exhibitor Relations reported on Sunday. .

This robust three-day exhibition of Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of Frank Herbert’s work comes at the same time that Warner Bros studios release the film on a small screen via the HBO Max platform, an increasingly recurring practice in the era of the pandemic.

With a star-studded cast, led by Timothee Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Jason Momoa and Zendaya, the film tells the story of a family struggling in the distant future to survive on a treacherous desert planet.

“Duna”, with a clear environmental subtext, adds 180 millions of dollars abroad, and Villeneuve, whose science fiction work includes “Blade Runner 2049 “and” The Arrival “, he hopes it will be the first part of a saga of two opus.

In a distant second place was last week’s leader, Universal’s horror film “Halloween Kills,” with 14, $ 5 million raised. A continuation of 2018 “Halloween”, the film again stars Jamie Lee Curtis, and the studio has said that it will return for another sequel next year.

Third place goes to United Artists’ latest James Bond, “No Time to Die,” with 11, $ 9 million. Daniel Craig plays, supposedly for the last time, an agent 007 taken out of retirement for one last mission.

In fourth place is the superhero movie “Venom: Carnage Unleashed,” with $ 9.1 million. Tom Hardy plays a journalist whose symbiotic bond with an alien gives her superpowers.

And fifth place went to a new release of 20 th Century, the animated sci-fi comedy “Ron’s Gone Wrong,” with $ 7.3 million. Zach Galifianakis and Ed Helms are among the voices that tell the story of a socially awkward futuristic high school student who receives a defective but good-hearted robot as a gift.

The rest of the top 10:

“Los Locos Addams 2”: (4.3 million)

“Final duel”: (2.1 million)

“Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings” (2 million)

“The French Chronicle” (1.3 million)

“Free Guy” (258. 000)