dominicans-return-to-the-stage-without-turning-back-or-fear-of-covid

The stages of the country are open. Although the pandemic is still active, what is coming is a torrent of merengue, bachata, salsa, reggaeton, dembow and humor. Little by little Dominican artists have resumed their presentations and some even schedule concerts, shows and events of greater magnitude.

The most recent to ignite the spirit of the return to happiness is Romeo Santos, who announced which will be presenting with the Aventura group in the Dominican Republic. The stage is pending, but even Fefita la Grande already offered to be there that day, unspecified (“a tremendous concert that we cannot miss,” wrote La Vieja Fefa).

a commitment to my fellow Adventurers. Now the four of us have a commitment to the country that saw us grow. The Final Stop ”, Santos wrote next to a video where he is seen on the beach and later the name“ Aventura ”appears.

+ Fernando Villalona

“El Mayimbe” Fernando Villalona, ​​who sang last Friday in the show of the urban exponent El Alfa at Madison Square Garden in New York, will have his own show: “50 years of history: a new beginning”, the days 26 and 27 November at the Eduardo Brito National Theater.

Under the production of René Brea, Villalona will take a tour of his successes, from its beginnings in 1972, continuing with Los Hijos del Rey until reaching the musical hits of his own orchestra, which have kept it current until today.

At least 246 songs have been recorded in your musical history, of which 246 have been successes during these 50 years.

+ Héctor Acosta

Héctor Acosta will star in the first Christmas bonus, next November 5 at the Ámbar room of the Dominican Fiesta hotel in the National District starting at 9: 00 of the night.

It is a great party in which the artist will perform meringues, bachatas, ballads and boleros, reported the artistic entrepreneur Luis Medrano,

“Héctor Acosta will welcome Christmas and we will celebrate it with the health protocols established by the authorities by the Covid – 19. El Torito is one of our great icons of popular music, and that night he will perform the songs with which he has gained fame in the country and abroad ”, added Medrano.

+ Hard Rock Café

At Hard Rock Café Santo Domingo has become a musical epicenter for performances by Dominican artists. Zeo Muñoz, Alex Bueno, Wason Brazobán, Sergio Vargas, Vladimir Dotel / Illegales, among others, have already passed through there recently.

Marcel will also sing this Thursday 28 at Hard Rock Café Santo Domingo, in a concert dedicated to the survivors of breast cancer, as well as your loved ones.

+ Sexappeal

For next Saturday the celebration of the 20 years of the career of the salsa singer Sexappeal with the show “20 years of pure Tastiness. ”

On the other hand, the 16 December, bachatero Frank Reyes will arrive at Hard Rock Café in one of the most exclusive presentations of the season.

+ In Punta Cana

The company Quepe Music & Events announced the concert “Sound Beach Festival” for the end of the week. long from November 5 to 7 at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Punta Cana.

The artistic billboard includes the merengueros Los Hermanos Rosario and Sergio Vargas, the salsa singer Yiyo Sarante and the urban Chimbala, informed the artistic entrepreneur Fernando Quezada, president of Quepe Music & Events.

+ Juan Luis Guerra

After two years of virtuality, Juan Luis Guerra and 440 will once again infect their rhythm with a series of residency-type concerts to be held at the Hard Rock Hotel in Punta Cana in February 2022.

There will be four presentations, each Saturday in February and will serve as the launch of the artist’s new tour entitled “Entre Mar y Palmeras”, resuming the events scheduled for last year, suspended for the pandemic.

Inspired by his most recent album, the concerts will be outdoors, with the unmistakable seal of musical quality that characterizes Juan Luis and his 440, but without leaving behind the “inevitable”, one or another confessional meringue and there will also be room for romantic themes.

+ Other areas

Carlos Sánchez announced his new tour hum oristic “Carlos Sánchez: herd immunity”, which begins this 29 Alianza Juvenil auditorium, La Romana. This October Saturday 30 will go to Hard Rock Café Punta Cana and on November 5 in the auditorium Central Nordestana University UCNE. On 06 November at the Gran Teatro del Cibao, Santiago de los Caballeros; he and 13 November at the Manuel Rueda Room, Parque Iberoamérica, Santo Domingo.

Cuquín Victoria. For the date of December 4, the comedian Cuquín Victoria has reserved the Teatro la Fiesta of the Jaragua hotel to present the show “Cuquín Victoria, 50 little years ”.