dominican-radio-fills-up-with-experts

With the birth of interactive radio, the doors were opened to professionals from different areas who filled the booths with experts and specialists in different branches of knowledge.

In addition to journalists and communicators who They work in politics, sports, including entertainment, other trained occupy important spaces guiding listeners, about medicine in its different branches, immigration, economy, psychology, vehicles, oenology, cosmetology, veterinary medicine, history, among other topics.

The first to set a precedent, in the decade of the 80, was the psychiatrist Máximo Beras Goico. With the creation of Cadenas de Noticias, by Radio Central 1040 AM and 92. 5 FM, (currently CDN Radio) by the late Teo Veras, the program “The psychiatrist in his home”, led by Dr. Beras Goico, arrives at that radio station from Monday to Friday at 8: 30 am on Radio Central.

The doctor, who had already been successful in Puerto Rico on the radio, had an extraordinary acceptance in the country, he presented his content and exhibitions with a very Plain, and to a certain point humorous, with his famous phrase “This is a country of brute people” he became a figure in the popular sphere.

“The psychiatrist in his home” also made it to television since his brother Freddy Beras Goico extended him a space within the program “El Gordo de la Semana”, on Sundays by Color Vision.

The popularity of the psychiatrist was such that he won an El Dorado award and two Cassandra. He also encountered the opposition of the Dominican Medical Association (AMD) for understanding that he should not prescribe over the radio.

At that time the late sociologist Teófilo Barreiro, the sociologist Martha Beato and the psychiatrist Vicente Vargas found in radio and television a niche to bring their knowledge and guide the population on various issues.

+ In the 90 ‘

The 90 ‘arrived and the radio was giving more and more space to people, more news programs, opinion programs and easier for the public to express themselves .

Marathon programs such as “The Same Shot” by Jochy Santos, Zol 106. 5 fm, laid the foundations for this phenomenon. Here, the doctor, an immigration expert, Yadira Morel, marked a milestone in immigration issues, people eagerly awaited her in search of guidance. Dr. Morel, who had her own television program and interacted with LISTÍN DIARIO readers on the subject, was also characterized by doing this work with a very peculiar style, generating countless imitations.

In “The same blow” also Dr. Alberto Santana, specialist in gastroenterology managed to stand out with his knowledge. The veterinarian José Raúl Nova also has a space in this program that is highly anticipated by listeners. Other collaborators and experts in this space are César Perelló in finance, Dr. Juan Rosario in labor law, Heidekkel Morrison in technology, Fernando Sued in vehicle, Dr. Juan Ubiera in ophthalmology, Jessie Espinal in etiquette and protocol, The Democrat with current affairs and I learn with Rafael, an expert in history.

+ Other experts

The program “The rhythm of the morning ”(Ritmo 96, 96. 5 fm) produced by Alberto Vargas, has during the week the expert in immigration the lawyer Perla Abreu, the psychologist and family therapist Luis Minaya and the lawyer Juan Arturo Recio, called in the program as “The devil’s lawyer.”

La Z 101 opened the microphones to the most listened to health program “The medical prescription” with the psychiatrist Héctor Guerrero Herrera, the cardiologist Lidia Soto and the obstetrician Mario Lama, in addition to the invited specialists, all areas of medicine they found a space io to expose his knowledge.

Last year Guerrero Heredia emigrated with his team Rumba 98 5 fm and had “El Recetario”. He recently announced his entry to Alofoke Radio Show 99. 3, a station owned by Santiago Matías and the singer Ozuna.

On CDN Radio the psychologist Ana Simó He became a celebrity in the field through his space “Consultando con Ana Simó” on CDN Radio 92. 5 fm. In addition to her knowledge, her flat, clear and unrestricted manner in dealing with the issues won her a large audience.

Also the sexologist Nancy Álvarez, with a very peculiar vocabulary, won a large audience in the radio at 2011, with her space “Dra Nancy” on 95 7 FM, La Nota Diferente.

Vehicles. Hugo Beras presents has from 11: 00 am “Vehicles on the radio” by Zol 106. 5 FM. Also in Super 7 there is a proposal for vehicles in its regular programming.

Finance. Finance issues had a large audience in the space ” Argentarium Radio ”, by La Nota 95. 7 fm, hosted by Alejandro Fernando W.

Medicina Natural . Dr. Frank Canelo, a naturalist physician, had his space very popular on CDN radio on natural medicine.