dominican-natti-natasha-is-nominated-for-the-american-music-awards

Los Angeles, USA

Dominican singer Natti Natasha is among the nominees for the American Music Awards (AMA), in a list headed by Olivia Rodrigo with seven.

The popularity of the Disney actress and singer-songwriter exploded with hits from her debut album of 2021 “Sour,” which earned her seven AMA nominations, including Artist of the Year and Best New Artist. .

The awards ceremony will air live on ABC on 21 from Los Angeles. Winners are chosen by fan vote.

If Rodrigo wins most of the awards she’s nominated for, that would put her in good company. Olivia Newton-John and Justin Bieber received four awards the first year they were nominated.

Five AMA winner The Weeknd received six nominations, competing with Rodrigo in the Artist of the Year category alongside BTS, Ariana Grande, Drake, and Taylor Swift.

Reggaeton star Bad Bunny received five nominations, including best collaboration for “Dákiti” with Jhay Cortez, competing with 24 kGoldn and iann dior (“Mood”), Chris Brown and Young Thug (“Go Crazy”), Doja Cat and SZA (“Kiss Me More”) and Justin Bieber with Daniel Caesar & Giveon (“Peaches”).

R&B rookie Giveon and Doja Cat also earned five mentions each. In the new artist category, Rodrigo will face Giveon, 24 KGoldn, Masked Wolf and The Kid LAROI.

Swift, who currently holds the record as the most awarded artist in AMA history, could extend her streak even further. This year she is nominated for three awards, including favorite pop album for “evermore.”

The AMAs added new categories this year, such as Favorite Trending Song, Favorite Gospel Artist, and Favorite Latin Duo or Group.

The candidates in the latter are Banda MS by Sergio Lizárraga, Caliber 50, Eslabón Armado, La Arrollladora Banda El Limón by René Camacho and Los Dos Carnales.

Latin Music Categories also include Favorite Male Artist and Favorite Female Artist, as well as Favorite Album and Song.

Candidates include, in addition to Bad Bunny, Natti Natasha, J Balvin, Maluma, Ozuna, Rauw Alejandro, Becky G, Kali Uchis, Karol G and Rosalía.

Rapper Pop Smoke, who was killed in 2020, is nominated in three categories, including Favorite Hip Hop Album and Favorite Hip Hop Artist, and could win his first award posthumously.

Country star Morgan Wallen earned two nominations in the country music categories, but his recognition comes with an asterisk from MRC Live & Alternative, which produces the AMA awards.

Wallen was caught on video using a racial slur earlier in the year, leading to other award shows disqualifying him entirely or from certain categories. His 2021 album “Dangerous: The Double Album” spent 10 consecutive weeks at the top of the Billboard chart 200 of all genres, despite the controversy over his comments. He has since apologized and his music returned to country broadcasting after a temporary suspension.

MRC Live & Alternative noted in its press release that its nominations were based on the Billboard charts, but that it would not be included in the awards ceremony because “its conduct does not align with our core values.”

“We plan to assess your progress in undertaking meaningful work as an ally of the black community and will consider your participation in future programs,” MRC Live & Alternative said in a statement.